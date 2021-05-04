Port Alberni hockey player commits to college play

Malika McDonald signs a contract to play hockey with Brock University for the 2022-23 season. (SUBMITTED PHOTO)

A Port Alberni hockey player has committed to playing hockey at the college level in Ontario.

Malika McDonald, a product of the Alberni Valley Minor Hockey Association, has committed to Brock University, in St. Catherines, Ont., for the 2022-2023 season.

McDonald is a forward in her second year with the Vancouver Island Seals of the BC Female Midget AAA League, although play has mostly been halted by COVID-19.

“We played our last games in November,” explained Seals head coach Jesse Hammill. “When everything was shut down, we were mostly limited to practicing. Which makes it even more fantastic that she was picked up by such a good school, considering how few games we played.”

Hammill said that hockey scouts have adjusted to COVID-19 restrictions. Coaches are still in contact with various schools, passing along video clips and reports on players.

“[McDonald] is quick, she’s offensive-minded and she’s got a great drive,” said Hammill. “She is a born leader. She didn’t wear a letter for us this season, but she still takes a leadership role. She’s a very good skater and she’s got a really good head for the game.”

The Seals’ 2020-21 season came to an end on April 22, but McDonald still has another season with the Seals before she heads off to university.

“It’s a really huge accomplishment for her,” said Hammill.

McDonald will be joining the ranks of several other Seals alumni from Port Alberni who went on to play college hockey, including Maryna Macdonald and Brittney Savard.



