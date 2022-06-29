Port Alberni hosts successful lawn bowling President’s Cup tournament

Jake Van Kooten of Port Alberni delivers a bowl during Presidents Cup action May 19, 2022 at the Port Alberni Lawn Bowling Club. (SONJA DRINKWATER/ Special to the AV News)

By SONJA DRINKWATER

Special to the AV News

The Port Alberni Lawn Bowling Club hosted the district-wide President’s Cup tournament on May 19. This is a tournament for all District Club executive members to represent their club and play against each other.

Each of the District 6 Clubs of Powell River, Courtenay, Qualicum, Parksville and Nanaimo plus host Port Alberni entered two teams of triples, with the district executive also putting in two teams. There were 14 teams in total.

The tournament was a success, with the Port Alberni Club providing a great playing surface as well as gracious hospitality.

After the first round of games, Port Alberni was tied for first place with both of their teams getting a win. Unfortunately, after the second round, two other clubs had better results with Courtenay placing first and one of the district teams, BNVI & PR, placing second. Qualicum placed third, followed by Nanaimo, Parksville, Port Alberni and Powell River.

“Scores aside, it is these wonderful people (volunteers) and the warmth we get when we visit other clubs that makes the game and my position worth the effort,” District Games director Dean Penny wrote to the Port Alberni club.

On, May 26, Port Alberni members joined members from Powell River to participate in a tri-city competition hosted by the Courtenay club. This was the first year for this event. A player from each club made up a team of triples to play against other combined triples teams. There was a morning and afternoon game with a lunch break in between.

Port Alberni Lawn Bowling Club offers both lawn bowling and croquet as fresh air sports to try. The club welcomes new members to come and try these games. Please call Robin at 250-730-2565 for more information.

Alberni ValleyLocal SportsPort AlberniRecreation