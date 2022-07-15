Port Alberni hosts U15 softball provincials

A batter for the Alberni Valley Blazers hits a foul ball during a game against Ladysmith on Sunday, July 10. (ELENA RARDON / ALBERNI VALLEY NEWS)

Port Alberni played host to the U15B girls’ softball provincials earlier this month.

Fifteen teams from across the province, as well as the host team Alberni Valley Blazers, competed at Echo Fields in Port Alberni from July 8-10 for the top spot.

The championships began with opening ceremonies on July 8, including a special presentation from Tseshaht First Nation drummers and singers.

The Abbotsford Outlaws were named provincial champions at the end of the tournament. Silver went to the Richmond Islanders and bronze went to the North Shore Stars.

In the silver division, the Langford Lightning took first place, followed by the Kamloops Select in second and the Kelowna Heat in third place.

A Port Alberni batter makes a hit during a game against the Ladysmith Lightning on July 10. (ELENA RARDON / ALBERNI VALLEY NEWS)