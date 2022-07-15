A batter for the Alberni Valley Blazers hits a foul ball during a game against Ladysmith on Sunday, July 10. (ELENA RARDON / ALBERNI VALLEY NEWS)

A batter for the Alberni Valley Blazers hits a foul ball during a game against Ladysmith on Sunday, July 10. (ELENA RARDON / ALBERNI VALLEY NEWS)

Port Alberni hosts U15 softball provincials

Abbotsford Outlaws named provincial champions

Port Alberni played host to the U15B girls’ softball provincials earlier this month.

Fifteen teams from across the province, as well as the host team Alberni Valley Blazers, competed at Echo Fields in Port Alberni from July 8-10 for the top spot.

The championships began with opening ceremonies on July 8, including a special presentation from Tseshaht First Nation drummers and singers.

The Abbotsford Outlaws were named provincial champions at the end of the tournament. Silver went to the Richmond Islanders and bronze went to the North Shore Stars.

In the silver division, the Langford Lightning took first place, followed by the Kamloops Select in second and the Kelowna Heat in third place.

Port AlberniSoftball

 

A Port Alberni batter makes a hit during a game against the Ladysmith Lightning on July 10. (ELENA RARDON / ALBERNI VALLEY NEWS)

A Port Alberni batter makes a hit during a game against the Ladysmith Lightning on July 10. (ELENA RARDON / ALBERNI VALLEY NEWS)

A Port Alberni batter hits a ground ball during softball action on July 10. (ELENA RARDON / ALBERNI VALLEY NEWS)

A Port Alberni batter hits a ground ball during softball action on July 10. (ELENA RARDON / ALBERNI VALLEY NEWS)

Previous story
A rookie rises and Tiger crashes in slow-moving 1st round at British Open

Just Posted

A Port Alberni pitcher strikes out a batter for the Ladysmith Lightning on Sunday, July 10. Ladysmith ended up winning the game 11-1. (ELENA RARDON / ALBERNI VALLEY NEWS)
Port Alberni hosts U15 softball provincials

Alberni Valley Visitors’ Centre Ambassadors Peter Kaegi, clockwise from top left, Bud Munsil, Dawna MacMillan and Ian Staton have met people from all over the world in their volunteer capacity. (SUSAN QUINN/ Alberni Valley News)
QUINN’S QUIPS: Ambassadors proud to represent Port Alberni

Declan Fines and Rhys Galloway have been selected to represent Vancouver Island at the BC Summer Games later this year. (SUBMITTED PHOTO)
Port Alberni lacrosse players headed to BC Summer Games

The Beaver Creek Fire Hall, located on Beaver Creek Road. (NEWS FILE PHOTO)
Man found dead after Beaver Creek firefighters spot burning house while on another call