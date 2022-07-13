Port Alberni lacrosse players headed to BC Summer Games

Games will take place from July 21-24 in Prince George

Declan Fines and Rhys Galloway have been selected to represent Vancouver Island at the BC Summer Games later this year. (SUBMITTED PHOTO)

There will be two lacrosse players representing Port Alberni at the BC Summer Games later this month.

Declan Fines and Rhys Galloway, who are both U16 box lacrosse players with the Alberni Valley Tyees, have been selected to the Zone 6 (Vancouver Island) lacrosse team at the BC Summer Games this year in Prince George.

The games will take place from July 21-24, including an opening and closing ceremony.

Kelly Fines, the president of the Alberni Valley Minor Lacrosse Association, said both players were selected based on their performance at a selection camp in Nanaimo at the beginning of June.

“They were picked out of that,” he said.

The team will include 17 runners and two goalies from all over Vancouver Island.

Neither of the players have been to the BC Summer Games before, said Fines.

“They’re pretty excited,” he added.



