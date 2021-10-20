The success of a book written about Vancouver Island war brides encouraged the late Sharon Hillman to continue writing about people of the Alberni Valley as a fundraiser for the Alberni Valley Hospice Society and Ty Watson House’s Reflections program. Hillman produced a book of loggers’ tales in May 2017. (ALBERNI VALLEY NEWS FILE PHOTO)

The success of a book written about Vancouver Island war brides encouraged the late Sharon Hillman to continue writing about people of the Alberni Valley as a fundraiser for the Alberni Valley Hospice Society and Ty Watson House’s Reflections program. Hillman produced a book of loggers’ tales in May 2017. (ALBERNI VALLEY NEWS FILE PHOTO)

Port Alberni ladies’ golf clubs wrap up 2021 season

Final joint event offered a chance to raise funds in former member Sharon Hillman’s memory

The nine- and 18-hole Ladies Clubs at Alberni Golf Club held a joint scramble on Tuesday, Sept. 28 to finish off their respective seasons. Luckily, the inclement weather held off until the last group was finishing their 18th hole.

Players congregated for lunch at the clubhouse and socializing. Draws were made for five baskets of goodies, donated by club members, to raise funds for Ty Watson House hospice in memory of the late Sharon Hillman, a previous member. The two ladies’ clubs will be donating $440 to Ty Watson/Hospice in Hillman’s memory.

READ: Alberni author gives voice to loggers in new book

The ladies groups want to thank San Group for their generous donations, and everyone went home with a sleeve of balls.

Organized golf is over for the season but players are still out there Tuesday mornings when the weather cooperates. Both ladies’ club seasons will start on Tuesday mornings in April 2022. Everyone is welcome, either as a member or a green fee player. Come out and enjoy the camaraderie with either the nine-hole or 18-hole groups and stay for lunch. Enquire at the AGC pro shop at 250-723-5422 for contact information.

Alberni ValleyGolf

Previous story
Canadian athletes must be vaccinated to compete in Beijing Olympics and Paralympics

Just Posted

The success of a book written about Vancouver Island war brides encouraged the late Sharon Hillman to continue writing about people of the Alberni Valley as a fundraiser for the Alberni Valley Hospice Society and Ty Watson House’s Reflections program. Hillman produced a book of loggers’ tales in May 2017. (ALBERNI VALLEY NEWS FILE PHOTO)
Port Alberni ladies’ golf clubs wrap up 2021 season

Some of the artwork currently on display at the Rollin Art Centre. (ELENA RARDON / ALBERNI VALLEY NEWS)
ARTS AROUND: Local artists present their COVID-19 projects at Rollin Art Centre

Port Alberni Black Sheep rugby head coach Jas Purewal prepares to put his players through their paces during practice Oct. 14, 2021. (SUSAN QUINN/ Alberni Valley News)
Port Alberni Black Sheep are back competing on the rugby pitch after 16-month break

Kevin Grimes on his motorcycle. (SUBMITTED PHOTO)
Port Alberni runner raising funds for friend after motorcycle crash