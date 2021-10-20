Port Alberni ladies’ golf clubs wrap up 2021 season

The nine- and 18-hole Ladies Clubs at Alberni Golf Club held a joint scramble on Tuesday, Sept. 28 to finish off their respective seasons. Luckily, the inclement weather held off until the last group was finishing their 18th hole.

Players congregated for lunch at the clubhouse and socializing. Draws were made for five baskets of goodies, donated by club members, to raise funds for Ty Watson House hospice in memory of the late Sharon Hillman, a previous member. The two ladies’ clubs will be donating $440 to Ty Watson/Hospice in Hillman’s memory.

The ladies groups want to thank San Group for their generous donations, and everyone went home with a sleeve of balls.

Organized golf is over for the season but players are still out there Tuesday mornings when the weather cooperates. Both ladies’ club seasons will start on Tuesday mornings in April 2022. Everyone is welcome, either as a member or a green fee player. Come out and enjoy the camaraderie with either the nine-hole or 18-hole groups and stay for lunch. Enquire at the AGC pro shop at 250-723-5422 for contact information.

