Hugh Grist (left) and Stephen Forrest (right) won silver medals at the District Singles Championships for lawn bowling. (SUBMITTED PHOTOS)

Port Alberni lawn bowlers win silver

Three Port Alberni bowlers competed at District Singles Championships

The Port Alberni Lawn Bowling Club won two silver medals at the District Singles Championships earlier this month.

The championships were played at the Qualicum Beach Lawn Bowling Club on Sept. 3 and 4, and Port Alberni was represented by Stephen Forrest, Robin Forrest and Hugh Grist in the men’s, women’s and novice sections, respectively.

Players each played a round robin competition against the singles club champions from Powell River, Courtenay, Qualicum, Parksville and Nanaimo. Both Stephen Forrest and Grist won the silver medal in their division, while Robin Forrest placed fourth in her division.

“The competition was exciting and the players demonstrated their skill and concentration with their marvellous shot-making,” said a spokesperson for the lawn bowling club. “The spectators cheered and clapped at the ability of the players and were highly entertained.”

Both Stephen and Robin have won the district championships many times in previous years. Grist, just a second year bowler and having played in only one district competition, showed his knack for concentration and aptitude as a relatively new lawn bowler.

The Port Alberni Lawn Bowling Club season will be finishing at the end of September, but any person interested in trying this sport is welcome to try it out. Contact Robin at 250-730-2565 to set up a coaching session before Sept. 30. The 2023 season will start up in mid-April.

