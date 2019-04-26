Port Alberni Lawn Bowling club holds open house

Come and learn all about the sport

The Port Alberni Lawn Bowling club is holding an open house on Saturday, May 4 from 1:30–4:30 p.m.

Members invite the public to come to the club and find out what the sport of lawn bowling is all about. It’s a cross between bowling (because you throw the ball with one hand similar to bowling) and curling (because you aim at a target, although in lawn bowling the target moves).

The club, at 4255 Wallace St., situated between Echo Centre and Alberni District Secondary School (ADSS), was built by volunteers in 1991. Access is from Wallace Street (turn left at the Wood Elementary School entrance).

The lawn bowling season runs from early May to September, and there are both afternoon and evening leagues as well as an open fun night and drop-in nights depending on the schedule.

There are coaching sessions available to beginner lawn bowlers.

For more information, phone 250-724-3354 and leave a message or go online to www.portalbernilawnbowling.com.


susie.quinn@albernivalleynews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
CFL players give bargaining unit strong strike mandate with resumption of talks

Just Posted

Port Alberni Lawn Bowling club holds open house

Come and learn all about the sport

Port Alberni’s Paramount Theatre to undergo extensive renovation

Theatre will close for a month to add recliner seats, update building’s exterior

Port Alberni’s Timbre! Choir celebrates diversity of music

Spring concert is scheduled for April 28 at ADSS Theatre

Alberni Valley Minor Hockey hands out hardware

Alberni Valley Minor Hockey Association wrapped up its 2018-19 season with an awards ceremony

Drag races headed back towards Alberni airport for 2019

Drag racing association receives approval, pending agreement with ACRD

B.C. man who pulled unconscious toddler from submerged car a modest hero

“It just looked like, in his eyes, he was dead.”

$1,000 reward offered after B.C. dog dies of strychnine poisoning

Topaz, a German Shepherd, collapsed while out on a run with her owner

VIDEO: Flooding in four provinces prompts states of emergency, evacuations

Parts of Quebec and Ontario have declared states of emergency

B.C. driver busted with heroin after nodding off behind the wheel

29-year-old man from Vancouver facing possible charges after arrest in Chilliwack

VIDEO: B.C.’s waving granny gets incredible send-off from school kids

Tinney Davidson has been waving at students on their way to school for over 11 years, but is moving in a month

Spy vs. Spy: Court details how one B.C. private eye defamed another

Lee Hanlon made ‘plainly defamatory’ claims about Dianna Holden online over 14 months, judge found

Isn’t it spring? Forecast calling for snow across eastern B.C.

Up to 10cm expected within 48 hours; motorists urged to prepare for deteriorating conditions

B.C. parents still missing out on hundreds of thousands in free money

Chilliwack financial advisor still banging the drum over unclaimed $1,200 RESP grant cash

B.C. inventor creates rooftop sprinklers to protect from wildfires

The Water Winger can be placed at the peak of a roof without climbing a ladder

Most Read