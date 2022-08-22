Port Alberni lawn bowling team takes fourth place finish at provincials

Lead Elaine Van Kooten of the Port Alberni Lawn Bowling Club competes in the bronze medal game on Aug. 21, 2022. (ELENA RARDON / ALBERNI VALLEY NEWS) Vice Kathleen Joyce of the Port Alberni Lawn Bowling Club competes in the bronze medal game on Aug. 21, 2022. (ELENA RARDON / ALBERNI VALLEY NEWS) Skip Robin Forrest of the Port Alberni Lawn Bowling Club competes in the bronze medal game on Aug. 21, 2022. (ELENA RARDON / ALBERNI VALLEY NEWS)

Port Alberni made it to the bronze medal final during the Provincial Senior Women’s Lawn Bowling Championships, but ultimately earned a fourth place finish.

The Port Alberni Lawn Bowling Club hosted the championships from Aug. 19-21. The gold medal went to the Parksville Lawn Bowling Club team of skip Sandra Mitchell, vice Chris Fereday and lead Carol Bucyk, while the Qualicum Lawn Bowling Club team of skip Sharon Baldwin, vice Kathy Harmes and lead Lynn Chwartacki won silver.

Both the gold and silver medal winning teams will attend the Canadian National Senior Women’s Championships that will be played at the Victoria Lawn Bowling Club from Sept. 21-25.

The Port Alberni team of skip Robin Forrest, vice Elaine van Kooten and lead Kathleen Joyce played in the bronze medal game, but lost to a Parksville team.

Forrest, who is also the club president, said the Port Alberni Lawn Bowling Club was praised for the condition of their playing surface and their top-quality food and hospitality.

“Everyone that attended the championship at Port Alberni had a thoroughly enjoyable experience,” she added.

The weather cooperated and provided sunny and clear skies, except for an hour or so of lightning and thunder on Saturday afternoon, when the umpires called the play and told all players and spectators to go inside and wait for 30 minutes until the storm passed.

For those who missed the action, the gold medal match will be aired on Shaw Spotlight on Channel 4 on Tuesday night (Aug. 23).

Port Alberni has previously hosted the provincials, but Forrest says it’s still “a good honour” for the club to be selected as hosts. This is the first year since the COVID-19 pandemic was declared that the club has been able to hold a full season—last year saw a few games with lots of restrictions, but no interclub events.

“It’s really good to get back to seeing everyone,” said Forrest.

The Port Alberni club is currently holding playoffs for singles and mixed pairs, after which the winners will go on to represent Port Alberni at the district championships. The season will wrap up with the club’s Joe Trail Tournament at the end of September.

In the meantime, Forrest says the club is always happy to introduce new members to the sport. For more information about the Port Alberni Lawn Bowling Club, contact Forrest at 250-730-2565.



