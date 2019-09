Drake Richmond of Port Alberni takes part in Round 7 of the 2019 VIMX/ Honda Canada Island Championship Series at the Campbell River Motocross Track on Sept. 8, 2019. Photo by Marissa Tiel/Campbell River Mirror Ben Gibson of Port Alberni takes part in Round 7 of the 2019 VIMX/ Honda Canada Island Championship Series at the Campbell River Motocross Track on Sept. 8, 2019. Photo by Marissa Tiel/Campbell River Mirror Ben Gibson of Port Alberni takes part in Round 7 of the 2019 VIMX/ Honda Canada Island Championship Series at the Campbell River Motocross Track on Sept. 8, 2019. Photo by Marissa Tiel/Campbell River Mirror Paul Hanson of Port Alberni takes part in Round 7 of the 2019 VIMX/ Honda Canada Island Championship Series at the Campbell River Motocross Track on Sept. 8, 2019. Photo by Marissa Tiel/Campbell River Mirror Drake Richmond of Port Alberni takes part in Round 7 of the 2019 VIMX/ Honda Canada Island Championship Series at the Campbell River Motocross Track on Sept. 8, 2019. Photo by Marissa Tiel/Campbell River Mirror

Riders from Port Alberni travelled to Campbell River last weekend for Round 7 of the 2019 VIMX/Honda Canada Island Championship Series.

Racing continues this weekend in Port Alberni with Round 8.

Practice day is Saturday, Sept. 14 from 10 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Sunday will be race day, starting with a riders’ meeting at 8:30 a.m. Riders will hit the dirt at 9 a.m.

Admission is free for spectators to come watch. The motorsports track is located at the end of Milligan Road in Cherry Creek.