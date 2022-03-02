Port Alberni overtime winner ties Storm-Bombers VIJHL playoff series at two

Port Alberni Bombers goaltender Callum Tung makes a desperate save in the first period of Game 4 against the Campbell River Storm. (ELENA RARDON / ALBERNI VALLEY NEWS) Port Alberni Bombers forward Grayson Erickson battles with Campbell River Storm forward Mitchell Finner for the puck during Game 4 in Port Alberni on March 1, 2022. (ELENA RARDON / ALBERNI VALLEY NEWS) Campbell River Storm forward Cody Savey battles with Port Alberni Bombers forward Jack McKean for the puck in the Port Alberni zone. (ELENA RARDON / ALBERNI VALLEY NEWS) The Port Alberni Bombers celebrate Justin Osborne’s goal in the first period of Game 4. (ELENA RARDON / ALBERNI VALLEY NEWS)

Callum Tung’s heroics in net continued for the Port Alberni Bombers in VIJHl playoff action against the Campbell River Storm.

Tung’s 68-save performance kept the Bombers in Game 4 at the Alberni Valley Multiplex Tuesday night as the playoff series went to its third overtime game. That’s when Port Alberni’s Evan Vasarhely scored the winner on an assist from Robbie Steel.

With Tuesday’s 4-3 OT win, the series is now tied at two games apiece. Game 5 goes Friday night at 7:30 p.m. at the Rod Brind’Amour Arena in Campbell River.

Highlights from tonight's 4-3 overtime win over the @CR_STORM in @vijhlofficial action at the Bomber Base. The series is tied at 2-2. Game 5 goes in Campbell River Friday. Port Alberni Bombers 4 Campbell River Storm 3 in overtime https://t.co/yZRsc2NScp via @YouTube — Port Alberni Bombers (@PortBombers) March 2, 2022

The Bombers came out strong on Tuesday scoring the only goal in the opening frame on an unassisted goal by Justin Osborne at 12:26 in the first.

Campbell River’s Mitchell Finner tied it up 30 seconds into the second period on an assist from Carter De Boer. The Bombers got two unanswered goals later in the second to jump to a 3-1 lead on goals from Vasarhely, assisted by Steel, at 2:55 and Jaydon Merritt on assists from Taylor Madsen and Grayson Erickson at 8:01.

Campbell River came storming back in the third on two goals from Kye Benoche, assisted by Nolan Corrado and Kal Nagy at 1:23 and De Boer from Ryler Bergman and Cody Savey at 8:46 but, alas, the Bombers potted the winner at 2:28 in overtime.

