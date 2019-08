Men and women competed in annual Nick Hoekstra tourney

The annual Nick Hoekstra pickleball tournament was held at Gyro Recreation Park on Aug. 10.

Edilia Delano and Marilyn Oldfield won gold on the women’s side, followed by Janine Langford and Ilze Van Der Merwe with silver, Sam Doumont and Marie Randall with bronze.

On the men’s side, Neil Josefson and Terry Roberts won gold, Norm Donald and Len Doumont won silver, and Trevor Ruel and Jerry Linning won bronze.