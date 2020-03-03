Paige Maher (in red) came away with a gold medal at the provincial championships. (SUBMITTED PHOTO)

Port Alberni places second overall in wrestling provincials

Alberni’s Paige Maher captures third straight provincial title

Alberni District Secondary School finished second overall in the aggregate competition at the 2020 BC High School Wrestling Championships in Langley last month.

The Armada finished behind Maple Ridge Secondary, who also won the Girls’ Title.

Alberni was led by Paige Maher, who captured her third straight provincial title in dominant fashion at 69 kg.

“Paige didn’t get a single point scored on her this weekend and pinned all three of her opponents,” said head coach John McDonald. “She hasn’t lost a match to a B.C. opponent in over two years.”

Two other Alberni wrestlers made the gold medal finals Monday afternoon. Seth Price (70 kg) and Miranda Barker (90 kg) both lost “heartbreaking” final matches that came down to the final seconds, said Coach Russ Bodnar.

“They both earned their silver medals and they should be very proud of how they finished off their high school wrestling careers,” he added.

Up and comer Kelcie Sam surprised everyone, finishing with a silver medal in the 40 kg division.

“Kelcie was in a tight round robin division that came down to the last match to determine her placing,” said Coach Richelle McKenzie.

Grade 12 wrestler Scott Coulthart lost a tight semi-final match in the boys 90 kg division. He came back on Day Two to win the bronze.

Bobby McKenzie (fifth at 51 kg), Evan McLeod (fifth at 45 kg), Duncan McLeod (sixth at 54 kg) and Mason Bodnar (sixth at 90 kg) all wrestled their way to top six finishes.

The tournament in Langley marks the official end of the high school wrestling season. A few wrestlers have been invited to participate in training and competitive opportunities with Team BC over the next few months. Most will turn their attention to developing their athletic skills by playing other sports.

Four wrestlers will be travelling to Edmonton to compete in the National Championships.

Local wrestling families and supporters should mark April 23 on their calendar for the 42nd Annual Wrestling Awards Night at ADSS.

Wrestling

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

 

Seth Price (in blue) competes at the provincial championships in Langley. (SUBMITTED PHOTO)

Previous story
Slumping Vancouver Canucks missing three key players at practice

Just Posted

Port Alberni places second overall in wrestling provincials

Alberni’s Paige Maher captures third straight provincial title

North Island College unveils draft strategic plan, asks for feedback

Plan looks at next five years of growth, stability for post-secondary institution

Port Alberni’s aquarium and marine stewardship centre in danger of closing

Staff and supporters launching a fundraising campaign

Cockpit recorder inactive in Coulson air tanker tragedy, crash probe finds

Investigation continues in crash of C-130 air tanker

Soapbox derby returns to Alberni’s Argyle Street in July 2020

This year’s race will include an adult racing category

Port Alberni holds peaceful demonstration in support of Wet’suwet’en hereditary chiefs

Racial threats kept many Indigenous supporters away, according to one demonstrator

B.C. confirms 9th case of COVID-19 as man who travelled to Iran

Man in his 50s in Fraser Health’s area

B.C. government proposes paid leave for domestic abuse, sexual violence victims

Survey says job-protected unpaid leave isn’t enough

Amid COVID-19 panic, B.C. psychologist urges shoppers to not clear out grocery stores

Urgency, scarcity and anxiety are spurring shoppers to overbuy

B.C. minor hockey association apologizes after boy, 8, wins $200 cannabis prize

Dawson Creek Minor Hockey Association issued the apology as part of a larger statement on March 3

Fisheries and Oceans Canada to reinstate 2019 Fraser River Chinook sports fishing restrictions on interim basis

North Island-Powell River MP calls for measures to support sport fishery

Comox Valley RCMP looking for stolen vehicle; could be in Nanaimo

On Feb. 19, 2020, a white Honda Civic was reported stolen from… Continue reading

Missing man believed to be travelling from Langford to Duncan, say police

Raymond Begin, 63, left in a 2011 white Ford van on Feb. 29

Tensions rise as U.S. death toll from coronavirus reaches 9

All of the deaths have occurred in Washington state and most were residents of a nursing home

Most Read