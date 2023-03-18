Port Alberni plays host to U15 Tier 3 hockey championship

Port Alberni will be hosting a provincial hockey tournament this weekend.

The city was selected as the host for the provincial U15 Tier 3 Championship, which will draw the top teams from all over the province to Port Alberni from March 19-22. Because they are the host team, the Alberni Valley U15 Bulldogs automatically get a spot in the tournament, as well.

“I know the team is really pumped about it,” said Justin Tremblay, the chair of the tournament. “It’s a great opportunity for our local team because they’re going to have the whole town behind them, cheering them on.”

The tournament puts “a big spotlight” on Port Alberni, added Tremblay, with benefits rippling throughout the community, from hotels to restaurants to local stores.

The last time the Alberni Valley Minor Hockey Association (AVMHA) hosted a provincial hockey tournament was in 2016, said Tremblay.

The tournament kicks off on Saturday night with a players banquet, but games begin on Sunday. The Alberni Valley U15 Bulldogs will be squaring off against the Dawson Creek U15 Canucks at 8:30 a.m. at Weyerhaeuser Arena. The games are open to the public and tournament passes and day passes for the event will be available at the door.

Games will take place on Monday and Tuesday, with the semi-finals and finals scheduled for Wednesday. The full schedule can be found on B.C. Hockey’s website at http://championships.bchockey.net.



elena.rardon@albernivalleynews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

BC Minor HockeyPort Alberni