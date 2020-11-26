Port Alberni ponders bidding for 2026 B.C. Summer Games

The City of Port Alberni is hoping to submit a bid to host the BC Summer Games in 2026.

Back in July of this year, the city struck a bid committee in order to develop an application to host the BC Games in either the winter of 2024, winter of 2026 or summer of 2026.

During a council meeting on Nov. 9, Councillor Ron Paulson said the consensus among the bid committee seems to be that the city will bid for the BC Summer Games for 2026.

“I think that would be a great project to bring the community out of their doldrums and give them something really positive to look forward to,” said Paulson.

Port Alberni last hosted the BC Winter Games in 2004, but the city has not hosted the BC Summer Games since 1992.

The city will be required to invest $55,000 in cash and $55,000 in kind (representing the use of city-owned facilities).

Before the application is submitted, city staff will need to hold conversations with council, as well as local First Nations and the Alberni Valley, said Paulson. The deadline for the bid application is February 2021.

