Kaelin Britton, age 12, competes with “Untouchable” aka “Jimmy.” SUBMITTED PHOTO

Port Alberni riders compete in Pony Club championships in Courtenay

Two riders earn ribbons at regional competition

Two Port Alberni riders competed in the Pony Club Regional Championships earlier this month.

The Courtenay Pony Club hosted the championships on Saturday, June 8. Coach Gina Kararrigas, owner of Flying Changes Riding School in Coombs, accompanied more than 20 of her students and horses to the show. Two of them—Kaelin Britton and Elaena Dobbyn—were from Port Alberni.

RELATED: Horse riders resurrect public riding ring near Port Alberni

“They both did really good,” said Leanna Britton, Kaelin’s mother.

Kaelin, age 12, competed on “Untouchable” aka “Jimmy,” one of her coach’s horses. It was Kaelin’s first horse show. She and Jimmy competed in four jumping courses over crosspoles and a flat class, where they earned a third place ribbon, two fourth place ribbons and two fifth place ribbons.

Dobbyn, age 10, rode “Fancy Nancy.” She competed in the hunter/jumper two-foot-three, where she won three first place ribbons and two third place ribbons. She also won the Pony Club gold medal for her class.

Previous story
Whitecaps rally for 2-2 draw with Colorado

Just Posted

Port Alberni riders compete in Pony Club championships in Courtenay

Two riders earn ribbons at regional competition

Port Alberni contractor earns safety award

Mosaic Forest Management honoured 10 Vancouver Island contractors

Courtenay-Alberni Greens name Sean Wood as federal candidate

Nomination meeting took place June 15 at Hupacasath Hall in Port Alberni

Alberni-Clayoquot Regional District approves one cannabis store, denies another

Stores would have been located across the street from one another in Cherry Creek

UPDATED: Taylor Flats wildfire in the Alberni Valley under control

Fire is located close to Highway 4 near Sproat Lake

Protesters rally in Victoria over newly approved Trans Mountain pipeline

The Still No Consent! No Trans Mountain! 20 kilometre march will end at Island View Beach

Five B.C. students taken to hospital after playing with vaping device

School district said students were taken to hospital ‘out of an abundance of caution’

Being a pot dealer is not what it used to be

Sunday Big Read: the business of selling marijuana in B.C. is a slow bureaucratic slog

VIDEO: Two more pride flags have been stolen from Langley woman

Lisa Ebenal was “angry” and “fed up” after the latest theft. Then people started showing suppport

B.C. couple who has raised 58 children turns to community amid cancer diagnosis

Family who raised, fostered and adopted many kids hoping to gain some precious together time to fight cancer

Canucks acquire forward J.T. Miller from Lightning

J.T. Miller, 26, had 13 goals and 34 assists for the Lightning last season

B.C. judge rejects jail time for man with disabilities caught in Creep Catchers sting

Kamloops man Loyd Fawcett engaged online with what turned out to be a member of the vigilante group

PHOTOS: Scamp the Tramp wins World’s Ugliest Dog Contest

‘He’s Scamp the Champ, no longer Scamp the Tramp,’ his Californian owner said.

How the Vancouver Island flag flew under the radar for over a century

A B.C. history buff created the flag in the ’80s, 100 years after it was ordered

Most Read