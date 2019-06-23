Port Alberni riders compete in Pony Club championships in Courtenay

Two Port Alberni riders competed in the Pony Club Regional Championships earlier this month.

The Courtenay Pony Club hosted the championships on Saturday, June 8. Coach Gina Kararrigas, owner of Flying Changes Riding School in Coombs, accompanied more than 20 of her students and horses to the show. Two of them—Kaelin Britton and Elaena Dobbyn—were from Port Alberni.

RELATED: Horse riders resurrect public riding ring near Port Alberni

“They both did really good,” said Leanna Britton, Kaelin’s mother.

Kaelin, age 12, competed on “Untouchable” aka “Jimmy,” one of her coach’s horses. It was Kaelin’s first horse show. She and Jimmy competed in four jumping courses over crosspoles and a flat class, where they earned a third place ribbon, two fourth place ribbons and two fifth place ribbons.

Dobbyn, age 10, rode “Fancy Nancy.” She competed in the hunter/jumper two-foot-three, where she won three first place ribbons and two third place ribbons. She also won the Pony Club gold medal for her class.