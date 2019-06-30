Anne Evans presents Simone Myers with the Colleen Deakin Memorial Trophy. SONJA DRINKWATER PHOTO

Port Alberni Special Olympians awarded

Awards night recognized athletes, coaches, volunteers

SONJA DRINKWATER

SPECIAL TO THE NEWS

Each year, Port Alberni’s Special Olympians and their coaches are recognized at an annual banquet at Echo Centre. The funding coordinator of the local Special Olympians Liz Riddalls emceed the event on Saturday, June 22.

Volunteers were honoured with pins that were given by Anne Evans. Heather Mollett, Wayne Bernard and Shelley Classon each received a five year pin. Linda Scobbie, Ghes Bailey, Darlene Grears, Roberto Tolfo, Trudy Knoll and Sandra Smith each received a 10 year pin. Kay Sharpe and Erma Hopkins each received a 20 year pin and Gerry Johnston, Barb VanZoeren, Donna Tassie and Thea Rehm each received a 35 year pin.

A newly formed Athletes Council—under the leadership of Simone Myers and guidance of Linda Scobbie and Barb Giesbrecht—voted for the following coaches to receive special awards: Sylvia Wallach and Jaci Gaetz (Bowling), Bill Scobbie (Curling) and Barb Van Zoeren (Floor Hockey).

For the 30th year, the Doug Waller memorial trophy for most improved swimmer was presented by Louise Waller. This year’s recipient was Lucus Bell.

The Colleen Deaken Memorial Trophy was presented to Simone Myers, and the Jim Rutherford Memorial Award for the Most Dedicated Volunteer was awarded to Katherine Taberner by Anne Evans, daughter of the late Jim Rutherford.

If you would like to be a coach, volunteer or a member of the organizing committee with Special Olympics, please call Anne at 250-724-2327.

Figure Skating:

Most Dedicated: Jamie Amos

Most Improved: Kari Trott

Best Sportsman: Matt MacDonald

Basketball:

Most Dedicated: Sebastien Thomas

Most Improved: MJ Dennis

Best Sportsman: Tyler VanKooten

Swimming:

Most Dedicated: Josh Watson

Most Improved: Lucus Bell

Best Sportsman: Richard Morgan

Curling:

Most Dedicated: Michael Booth

Most Improved: Kim Geisbrecht

Best Sportsman: Simone Myers

Floor Hockey:

Most Dedicated: Andrew Geddes

Most Improved: Lee-Anne Billy

Best Sportsman: Branden Pater

Softball:

Most Dedicated: Lee-Anne Billie

Most Improved: Gary Peters

Best Sportsman: Simone Myers

Bocce:

Most Dedicated: Joey Elgood

Most Improved: Ellen Akins

Best Sportsman: Charmaigne Johnson

Track and Field:

Most Dedicated: Joey Elgood and Sarah Riddalls

Most Improved: Ryan Golden

Best Sportsman: Sebastien Thomas

Soccer:

Most Dedicated: Simone Myers

Most Improved: Karly Kluserits

Best Sportsman: Jenna Domovich

Bowling:

Points — 62 — Avalanchers: Anthony Johnson, Lioba Rehm, Karly Kluserits and Michael Bouvette.

Pinfall—50,098—Star Strikers: Brad Cue, Ray Bouvette, Matthew MacDonald and Andrew Geddes.

Team Hi Three—2336—Alley Brats: Tyler VanKooten, Ariel Gust, Dakota Tate, Cheyenne Jokinen and Jade Vilandre.

Team Hi Single—819—Rollerballs: Ken Rudd, Louisa Johnny, Kim Ballan and Ken Tassie.

Ladies Hi Average—180: Jenna Domovich

Ladies Hi Three—599: Cheyenne Jokinen

Ladies Hi Single—274: Louisa Johnny

Men’s Hi Average—184: Michael Booth

Men’s Hi Three—676: Tyler VanKooten

Men’s Hi Single—285: Andrew Geddes.

Special Olympic Playoffs:

A Division +69 Alley Cats: Sebastien Thomas, Crystal Russeau, Dan Noble and Maurice Bernier.

B Division + 318 Alley Oops: Johah Noonan, Chris Schmitz, Richard Morgan and Taylor Atleo.

C Division +1 Alberni Bulldogs: Bryce VanKooten, Jolyn Watts, Brandi MacDonald and Myles Bernard.

D Division +170 Grizzlies: Cody Booth, Shea Lenihan, Wayne Frykas and Len Schwartz.

Special Awards:

Most Improved Averages—Brandi MacDonald started with 74 and ended with 91 +17 and Dakota Tate started with 99 and ended with 111 +12.

Hi/Low Doubles Winners were Maurice Bernier and Thomas Tatoosh.

Family Twosome winners were Karen Tassie and Donna Hedley with a score of 1394.

 

The newly formed Athletes Council and recipients of coaching awards. From left to right are Simone Myers, Lee-Anne Billie, Bill Scobbie, Cheyenne Jokinen, Sylvia Wallach, Kari Trott, Jaci Gaetz, Kim Geisbrecht, Sarah Riddalls and Mike Booth. SONJA DRINKWATER PHOTO

