Port Alberni teams finish strong at Junior All-Native basketball tournament

The Vancouver Island Sea Wolves, based in Port Alberni, won in the U13 category at the Junior All Native Basketball Tournament in Nanaimo last month. (SUBMITTED PHOTO) Tseshaht Lightning player Natilee Dick, left, defends against Gitmidiik Sonic player Sarah Green on Tuesday, March 21, at the Snuneymuxw gym during the Junior All-Native Tournament in Nanaimo. (Greg Sakaki/News Bulletin) Tseshaht Lightning player Innisa Dick-Ross, left, dribbles the ball up the court while being guarded by Gitmidiik Sonic player Kiana McKay on Tuesday, March 21, at the Snuneymuxw gym during the Junior All-Native Tournament in Nanaimo. (Greg Sakaki/News Bulletin) Tseshaht Lightning player Innisa Dick-Ross, left, gets past a Gitmidiik Sonic opponent on Tuesday, March 21, at the Snuneymuxw gym during the Junior All-Native Tournament in Nanaimo. (Greg Sakaki/News Bulletin) The U17 Tseshaht Pride celebrates a bronze medal finish at the Junior All-Native Tournament in Nanaimo. (FACEBOOK PHOTO COURTESY SNUNEYMUXW FIRST NATION)

A team made up of Nuu-chah-nulth players won first place at the Junior All-Native Basketball Tournament (JANT) in Snuneymuxw territory last month.

The Vancouver Island Sea Wolves, made up of U13 boys mostly from Ahousaht and Tseshaht First Nations, went up against 27 other U13 boys teams and came out with the gold medal.

Assistant coach Kelly Robinson, from Ahousaht, says he was unable to find a team for his son Cassius to attend the tournament. He talked to some friends, and they decided to form a team of their own.

It was thrown together quickly, with players from multiple Nuu-chah-nulth nations. They practiced out of the Alberni Athletic Hall in Port Alberni and put together some fundraising initiatives to pay their way to the tournament, which took place in Nanaimo this year. Despite facing a “tough bracket,” said Robinson, the team went undefeated, beating out Prince Rupert in the final game to win gold.

“It was a whirlwind of hope, and everything came together,” said Robinson. “I knew we had a very good chance, just from the players we had.”

With a handful of players eligible to play next year, Robinson isn’t sure yet if the Sea Wolves will be attending JANT in 2024. But he says the team has been talking about it.

“We’ve got the jerseys, we’ve got the support from the community. And we’re the reigning champions,” he added with a laugh.

A thousand Indigenous youths, combining for a total of 91 teams from around British Columbia, competed in the JANT on Snuneymuxw territory last month. On Friday, March 24, the four champions were determined after a hard-fought day of basketball at the John Barsby Secondary School gym.

The Laxgalts’ap/Greenville Noosik won the U17 boys’ title, Bella Coola Nuxalk won the U17 girls’ championship, the Vancouver Island Sea Wolves won the U13 boys’ division and the Cowichan Surge won the U13 girls’ title.

Tseshaht First Nation out of Port Alberni also had a pair of girls’ teams participating in the tournament, the U13 Tseshaht Lightning and the U17 Tseshaht Pride. The Pride finished third overall in the girls’ U17 category.

Snuneymuxw Chief Mike Wyse, in his closing address, mentioned the “millions of memories” with 91 teams playing 188 games at seven venues, requiring 798 ice packs, 137 volunteers and countless hours of planning.

“Our friends and supporters at the Nanaimo Hospitality Association let us know that all hotels were full, restaurants were packed and retailers were excited to welcome our JANT athletes and visitors,” he said. “(The) JANT was a momentous experience that benefited so many … It’s a testament to the power of sport to unite and inspire.”

— with files from Greg Sakaki, Nanaimo News Bulletin

