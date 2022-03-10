Port Alberni teams pick up wins on Day 1 of Totem 66

Port Alberni’s Malcolm McAuley battles for control of a rebound with two Kwalikum players. (ELENA RARDON / ALBERNI VALLEY NEWS) Port Alberni’s Natalie Clappis jumps for the basket during Game 1 against Kwalikum on March 10. (ELENA RARDON / ALBERNI VALLEY NEWS) The ADSS dance team performs at half time during Day 1 of Totem 66. (ELENA RARDON / ALBERNI VALLEY NEWS) Port Alberni’s Natalie Clappis shoots for the basket during Game 1 against Kwalikum on March 10. Clappis was named the player of the game for Port Alberni. (ELENA RARDON / ALBERNI VALLEY NEWS) Aaron Watts of Tseshaht First Nation leads the ADSS senior girls in a song to open Totem 66 on March 10, 2022. (ELENA RARDON / ALBERNI VALLEY NEWS) Port Alberni’s Malcolm McAuley battles with Kwalikum at the net. (ELENA RARDON / ALBERNI VALLEY NEWS) ADSS cheerleaders cheer on the senior boys basketball team during Day 1 of Totem 66. (ELENA RARDON / ALBERNI VALLEY NEWS) Blake Knoll of the Alberni Armada jumps to sink a basket during Game 1 against Kwalikum on Thursday, March 10. Knoll was named the player of the game for Alberni. (ELENA RARDON / ALBERNI VALLEY NEWS)

Port Alberni’s senior boys basketball team won their first match of Totem 66 in a game that came down to the final shot.

The match between Kwalikum Secondary School and Alberni District Secondary School was a close one, with both teams exchanging leads throughout the last two quarters. An Alberni foul in the dying seconds of the fourth quarter meant that Kwalikum ended the game with three free throws. All three throws were misses, and the final score was 69-67 in favour of Alberni.

“There was a lot of rust to knock off,” ADSS head coach Craig Brooks laughed after the game.

Port Alberni’s team has been out of the playoffs for two and a half weeks, while the Kwalikum Kondors just played in the Island Championship last weekend. After the announcement that the annual Totem tournament would be rescheduled, Brooks was able to pull together a weeks’ worth of practices for his team.

“[Kwalikum] is a very good team,” said Brooks. “Our guys responded at all the right times.”

He said Evan McLeod and Davin Ralla had strong defensive games, while Blake Knoll was named player of the game for Port Alberni.

“[Knoll] came up big for us in the back half of the fourth quarter,” said Brooks. “The other guys were able to feed off that energy.”

Port Alberni also had the energy of the crowd behind them, as the gymnasium was finally filled with spectators once again.

Next up, the ADSS boys will face Edward Milne on Friday at 7:30 p.m., followed by a game against Carihi on Saturday at 5:30 p.m.

The ADSS senior girls also opened the tournament with a win, picking up a 62-39 victory against Kwalikum. Natalie Clappis was named the player of the game for Port Alberni, while Brooklyn Urquhart was player of the game for Kwalikum.

The girls will face Belmont on Friday at 5:30 p.m. and then PCS on Saturday at 7:30 p.m.



basketballPort Alberni