Port Alberni to host World Juniors action

When the IIHF Ice Hockey World Junior Championships kick off in Victoria and Vancouver next month, Port Alberni will be playing host to some of the action.

Port Alberni city councillor Ron Paulson, who is also the president of the Port Alberni Junior Hockey Society, announced during a council meeting on Tuesday, Nov. 13 that the City of Port Alberni will be hosting the Kazakhstan National Team next month.

The team will arrive in Port Alberni on Dec. 18 and will use the Alberni Valley Multiplex for training and practice purposes until they depart on Dec. 24.

In addition, Team Kazakhstan will take on Port Alberni’s Junior ‘A’ hockey team the Alberni Valley Bulldogs in an exhibition game on Wednesday, Dec. 19. Port Alberni will also host a game between Kazakhstan and Switzerland in World Juniors exhibition action on Friday, Dec. 21.

Tickets for these games will be announced at a later time.

“I’m really excited about this,” said Paulson. “They’re here to play hockey, but I would love for them to leave with a good experience from Vancouver Island and our community.”

