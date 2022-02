The U11 Alberni Valley Bulldogs win silver medals at a tournament in Coquitlam over Family Day weekend. (SUBMITTED PHOTO)

The U11 Alberni Valley Bulldogs picked up silver medals at a tournament in Coquitlam over Family Day weekend.

The U11 ‘A’ Pup Tournament was held in Coquitlam from Feb. 18 to 21, 2022. The gold medal game came down to a battle between New Westminster and the Alberni Valley, with New Westminster picking up the 9-6 win.

