A U11 Alberni Valley Bulldogs forward slips the puck past a Port Moody defender and into the net during a tournament in Port Alberni on Nov. 27. Alberni ended up winning the game 22-1. (ELENA RARDON / ALBERNI VALLEY NEWS) A U11 Alberni Valley Bulldogs player pursues a Port Moody player for the puck during a tournament in Port Alberni on Nov. 27. Alberni ended up winning this game 22-1. (ELENA RARDON / ALBERNI VALLEY NEWS) A U11 Alberni Valley Bulldogs player drives to the Port Moody net during a tournament on Nov. 27. Alberni ended up winning this game 22-1. (ELENA RARDON / ALBERNI VALLEY NEWS) A U11 Alberni Valley Bulldogs player drives to the Port Moody net during a tournament on Nov. 27. Alberni ended up winning this game 22-1. (ELENA RARDON / ALBERNI VALLEY NEWS) A U11 Alberni Valley Bulldogs player beats a Port Moody player in a race for the puck on Nov. 27. (ELENA RARDON / ALBERNI VALLEY NEWS)

Ten minor hockey teams from all over the province battled for gold at the Alberni Valley Multiplex last weekend as the Alberni Valley Minor Hockey Association (AVMHA) hosted a U11 development tournament from Nov. 26-28.

Port Alberni won bronze in a hard-fought battle against Comox, with a final score of 3-2.

The gold medal game was between Hollyburn and Langley. Langley battled back and won 3-2.

BC Minor HockeyPort Alberni