Port Alberni wrestlers excel at Western Canadian age class event

From left to right: Grant Coulthart, Sage Dziekan-Gwilt and Olivia Rhodes at the Western Canadian Age Class wrestling tournament in Richmond. (SUBMITTED PHOTO)

The Alberni wrestling club saw some exciting matches at the Western Canadian Age Class Wrestling tournament over the weekend of Jan. 21-22 in Richmond.

Leading the way with a gold medal was Sage Dziekan-Gwilt at 73-kg. According to her coaches, Dziekan-Gwilt’s success is a result of her dedication over the last year, attending many extra camps and training opportunities.

Following Dziekan-Gwilt with a silver medal was Grant Coulthart. Coulthart wrestled well, despite being the smallest of his 125-kg weight group. Tristan Beaudry finished fifth at 55-kg after some very tough competition. In one of the biggest and toughest weight classes in the tournament, Alex McKenzie finished in sixth place at 60-kg.

“Alex has been working extremely hard, not missing a single practice so far this season and it shows every time he steps on the mat,” said coach Owen Coulthart.

Alberni’s youngest team member, Kamryn Mallon, is a Grade 7 wrestler who has been attending both junior and senior team practices. Mallon finished fifth at 49-kg in the U15 age group. Despite being the youngest competitor in her group, she fought hard in each match, gaining great experience.

Joining the Alberni team for the weekend from Ucluelet was Olivia Rhodes, who wrestled some great matches and earned herself a silver medal at 57-kg. Grade 12 Carter Duperron finished one match out of the top six in a tough 80-kg division, dropping a tough match to a wrestler from Edmonton.

The Alberni Invitational will take place Feb. 3 and 4 at ADSS for those wanting to check out some local action. The Alberni Valley News will publish a special feature on Alberni wrestlers in its Feb. 1 print edition.

