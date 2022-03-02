Evan McLeod of Port Alberni finished second at the provincial championships. (SUBMITTED PHOTO)

Port Alberni wrestlers finish strong at 2022 provincials

Grade 11 wrestler Evan McLeod led the team with a silver medal finish

Eleven Alberni District Secondary School wrestlers competed at the provincial championships in Vancouver over the weekend and represented their school and community well.

Leading the team with a silver medal in the male 57 kilogram division was Grade 11 wrestler Evan McLeod. Evan dominated on his path to the final and showed grit, losing a tough battle against a wrestler from Carson Graham Secondary School in the gold medal final.

McLeod competed for both the ADSS wrestling team and senior boys basketball team this season.

“It shows a lot of commitment that he was able to balance the demands of both teams and compete successfully at a high level in both,” said wrestling coach Maureen Miller.

In a tough heavyweight male division, Grant Coulthart battled his way to a fifth place finish.

Placing just off the podium with top 10 finishes were Carter Duperron, Alex McKenzie and Sage Dzeikan-Gwilt.

“We have a good core group of enthusiastic athletes and while we need to do some recruiting, I’m excited about the future of Alberni Wrestling with this crew leading the way,” said coach Chris Bodnar.

This was the final tournament for seniors Kyle Parkar, Cole Petrie-Darby and Duncan Richardson.

“We’re sad to see our three Grade 12 athletes move on next year, but proud of their performances this weekend and most importantly the outstanding humans that they are,” said Miller. “They’re an excellent example for the younger up and comers.”

Coaches are working with the District Elementary Sports Council to look at offering some wrestling this spring season to ensure the tradition continues for Alberni Wrestling.

