The Junior Honour Roll winners are recognized at the annual Alberni Wrestling Awards ceremony. SUBMITTED PHOTO

Port Alberni wrestlers recognized at year-end awards ceremony

The annual Alberni Wrestling Awards took place on Friday, April 26, celebrating the accomplishments of young Alberni Valley wrestlers.

Certificates and plaques were handed out to dozens of Alberni Valley wrestlers, recognizing their achievements over the 2018-19 season.

Paige Maher, who won a national championship last month, was awarded with the Most Outstanding Senior Female plaque and bursary. Grade 12 wrestler Jayce Clayton received Most Outstanding Senior Male, while Evan McLeod walked away with the Most Oustanding Junior award.

The awards night concluded with closing remarks from each of this year’s graduating wrestlers: Darien Van Ingren, Jayce Clayton, Jayden Iversen, Mackenzie Boudreau, Prateesh Giri and William Merry.

 

Kingsley Tracking received the 2018-19 Appreciation Award for contributions to the Alberni Wrestling Program. SUBMITTED PHOTO

Paige Maher, centre, is presented with the Most Outstanding Senior Female plaque by Travis Cross and Morgan Dagenais. SUBMITTED PHOTO

Jayce Clayton receives the Most Outstanding Senior Male award from Travis Cross. SUBMITTED PHOTO

William Merry, one of the graduating wrestlers, makes a speech at the end of the awards show on Friday. Merry was sidelined by an injury during the 2018-19 season, but kept himself busy as the team manager, doing whatever he could to help his fellow wrestlers. SUBMITTED PHOTO

Grade 12 wrestler Mackenzie Boudreau gives her speech at the end of the wrestling awards. SUBMITTED PHOTO

Alberni Wrestling won the aggregate girls and boys award at this year’s provincial championships. SUBMITTED PHOTO

