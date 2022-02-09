Evan McLeod (in blue) attempts to pin an opponent during the Campbell River Invitational on Saturday, Feb. 5. (SUBMITTED PHOTO)

Port Alberni wrestlers victorious in Campbell River

ADSS wrestling team finishes first in boys’ division

Alberni District Secondary School’s wrestling team finished first in the boys’ division and second in the girls’ division at the Campbell River Invitational last weekend.

“It was a bit up in the air about whether they were going to be able to host this tournament,” said Coach Chris Bodnar. “The tournament was a little smaller as a result, but we were grateful for the opportunity to compete. We need all the matches we can get.”

ADSS was led by the gold medal performances of Evan McLeod (58kg Sr Boys) and Grant Coulthart (125kg Sr Boys). Alex McKenzie (58kg Sr Boys), Kyle Parkar (66kg Sr Boys), Kelcie Sam (46kg Girls), and Janna Hiltz (52kg Girls) all brought home silver medals for their respective weight classes. Carter Duperon (83kg Sr Boys), Eddie Fedirchuck (67kg Jr Boys) and Nathan Zvonar (82kg Sr Boys) finished with bronze medals, while Chase Klus-Brown (60kg Jr Boys), Duncan Richardson (83kg Sr Boys) and Danika Currey (52kg Girls) rounded out the placings, each finishing fourth.

“Overall we’re pretty happy with the performance,” said Bodnar. “Evan was once again pretty dominant. Great to see some of our senior athletes like Kyle and Duncan compete. They had an opportunity to play a rugby game today but made the commitment to wrestle for ADSS. Kyle is just so naturally athletic and he was very close to winning the final to a more seasoned wrestler. Duncan is one of our team leaders and it is great to see him guiding our young up-and-comers.”

The wrestling team has a few days to prepare for the Island Championships next Saturday, Feb. 12th in Ucluelet, which will be followed up by the BC School Championships in Vancouver from Feb. 24 to 26.

Port AlberniWrestling

