Port Alberni’s Anne Evans awarded by Special Olympics BC

Port Alberni Special Olympics volunteer coordinator Anne Evans has been recognized by Special Olympics BC with the 2020 President’s Award.

Every year, the President’s Award is presented by Special Olympics BC to a non-coaching volunteer who is dedicated to planning, organizing and operating sport programs, fundraisers or competitions.

”Anne Evans is known for her positive attitude and diverse skill set, with the ability to step into any role as the need arises,” said Special Olympics BC president and CEO Dan Howe during a special virtual award ceremony last week. “She has worked tirelessly behind the scenes, is an outstanding champion for Special Olympics and a joyful cheerleader for many athletes.”

Evans has been involved with Port Alberni’s Special Olympics chapter since its inception.

“She has been a source of knowledge and expertise from which others can draw from, graciously sharing her expertise to help with everything from athlete recognition to conflict resolution,” explained Howe.

Evans is a longtime advocate for inclusion, organizing the annual athlete banquet and awards ceremony. She also coordinates fundraising events throughout the year, such as a silent auction at Char’s Landing, which provides the Port Alberni chapter with additional funds to supplement their ongoing programs.

According to Special Olympics BC, Evans’ nominators said that she spreads positive energy to everyone she meets in the organization. “Port Alberni is fortunate to have her dedication, spirit, and commitment for all of these years,” said her nominators. “She is a gift to this organization!”

On Facebook, Evans thanked her nominators for the recognition.

“Thank you to all who have helped me out in my role as volunteer coordinator by giving all of your time and expertise!” she posted on Facebook. “Thank you to all our wonderful athletes and families for always being so loving and appreciative! I have enjoyed all my years involved with Special Olympics.”

Evans wasn’t the only one from Port Alberni to be recognized by Special Olympics BC. Port Alberni athlete Cheyenne Jokinen was also nominated for the Athletic Achievement Award this year, which is presented to an athlete who has demonstrated outstanding athletic skill in practice and competition.

The winner of this year’s Athletic Achievement Award was Tanya Norman of Powell River.



