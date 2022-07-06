Port Alberni’s Canada Day slo-pitch tournament a success

An infielder for the Renegades throws out a runner during the Okee-Dokee slo-pitch tournament in Port Alberni on Friday, July 1. (ELENA RARDON / ALBERNI VALLEY NEWS) An infielder for the Spartans laughs as she just misses a fly ball during the Okee-Dokee slo-pitch tournament in Port Alberni on Friday, July 1. (ELENA RARDON / ALBERNI VALLEY NEWS) A batter hits a foul ball during the Okee-Dokee slo-pitch tournament in Port Alberni on Friday, July 1. (ELENA RARDON / ALBERNI VALLEY NEWS) A batter hits a fly ball during the Okee-Dokee slo-pitch tournament in Port Alberni on Friday, July 1. (ELENA RARDON / ALBERNI VALLEY NEWS) A batter hits a foul ball while a runner waits on third base during the Okee-Dokee slo-pitch tournament in Port Alberni on Friday, July 1. (ELENA RARDON / ALBERNI VALLEY NEWS) The Monstermashers from Nanaimo won the costume contest at this year’s Okee-Dokee slo-pitch tournament. (SUBMITTED PHOTO) The Sinners from Campbell River were the winners of the Okee-Dokee slo-pitch tournament in Port Alberni. (SUBMITTED PHOTO)

Slo-pitch teams from the Lower Mainland and Vancouver Island travelled to Port Alberni on Canada Day long weekend for the annual Funtastic Okee-Dokee Slo-pitch Tournament. There were 74 teams registered altogether for the event, which has been full for months. This is the first time the tournament was able to take place since 2019.

The Sinners from Campbell River were the A Division winners and overall top team.

The Larla-Land Costume Contest award went to the Monstermashers from Nanaimo.

“From all reports the businesses in town were extremely busy all weekend,” said Port Alberni Funtastic Sports Society executive director Paul Robertson. He thanked all the event sponsors and volunteers, as well as the local RCMP and fire department for their help over the weekend.

The slo-pitch tournament was held in conjunction with a music festival at Bob Dailey Stadium. The headliner for this year’s music fest was 54-40 and more than 1,800 people were at the stadium on Saturday night for their show.

The 2023 Funtastic event will take place July 1-3 next year, said Robertson.

