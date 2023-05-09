Port Alberni’s lawn bowling club hosts open houses

Club president Robin Forrest takes a turn at croquet, which is also offered at the club. (SONJA DRINKWATER / SPECIAL TO THE AV NEWS)

SONJA DRINKWATER

SPECIAL TO THE NEWS

The Port Alberni Lawn Bowling Club is looking for new people to try out the sport.

The club hosted an open house on Wednesday, May 3 and offered a chance to try out lawn bowling or croquet. The next open house is set for Saturday, May 13 from 1-4 p.m. The club is located behind the Echo Centre, near the Alberni District Secondary School playing fields.

Club president Robin Forrest says that lawn bowling is a sport for all ages that provides exercise, fresh air and a chance to meet new friends.

Lessons are two for $10, and if you decide to join the club for the year that will be taken off of the total. Lessons are suited to your schedule—just phone Robin at 250-730-2565 if you would like more information.

Port Alberni