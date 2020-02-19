Port Alberni’s Old Puckers playing for BC Children’s Hospital

CFOX’s hockey team will make the long trek to central Vancouver Island for the game

The Port Alberni Old Puckers will be taking on the CFOX hockey team on Saturday, Feb. 22 in a fundraising game for the BC Children’s Hospital Music Therapy Program. (SUBMITTED PHOTO)

A Port Alberni hockey team will be playing some bad hockey for a good cause.

The Port Alberni Old Puckers will be taking on the CFOX Hockey Team, based in Vancouver, in a charity game that will raise funds for the BC Children’s Hospital’s Music Therapy Program.

CFOX has raised more than half a million dollars so far with charity hockey games played against corporate and community teams across the Lower Mainland. The team describes the games as “Bad Hockey. Great Cause.”

On Saturday, Feb. 22, the team will be travelling all the way to Port Alberni.

“I’ve been working with them to set up a game for about three years,” explained Mike Doucette of the Old Puckers. Due to the logistics of getting a Port Alberni team to the Lower Mainland for a game, the CFOX Hockey Team offered to travel to the Alberni Valley Multiplex.

“It’s a great cause, and obviously it will be a lot of fun,” said Doucette.

All the funding goes to the BC Children’s Hospital’s Music Therapy Program, which uses music to support the development, health and well-being of patients. Music therapy sessions can include singing, songwriting, learning a new instrument or even just listening to music.

The game on Saturday will be sponsored by Twin City Brewing, while the Old Puckers team is sponsored by Alberni Auto Group. Black Rock Oceanfront Resort in Tofino has stepped up to donate some exciting door prizes for the event, and the City of Port Alberni has also offered to keep the concession and beer gardens running during the game.

“It’s awesome that the city jumped on board for that,” said Doucette. “At the end of the night, hopefully we can hand the Children’s Hospital a big fat Happy Gilmore cheque.”

Tickets will be available at the door by donation (with a suggested donation of $5). Puck drop is at 7 p.m. in Weyerhaeuser Arena and the doors open at 6 p.m.



