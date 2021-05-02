Port Alberni’s Paige Maher commits to wrestling team at Simon Fraser University

Three-time provincial champion Paige Maher will be wrestling at Simon Fraser University this fall. (SUBMITTED PHOTO)

A Port Alberni wrestler has committed to the Simon Fraser University (SFU) wrestling team.

Paige Maher has committed to the SFU Women’s Wrestling Team starting in the fall of 2021.

Maher is a three-time BC Provincial Champion and current Canadian National Champion (69 kg) and has represented Canada internationally as a member of the Cadet National Team.

READ MORE: Port Alberni wrestler earns national champion title

Maher will be joining an SFU women’s team that is headed by Olympian Justin Abdou, current national team member Justina Di Stasio and Hall of Fame coach Mike Jones.

“We are very excited to have Paige join our program,” said Abdou. “She was at the top of our recruiting list and we are honored that she has chosen SFU. We think that she will make an immediate impact at the University level.

“We have a long-standing relationship with the Port Alberni wrestling club and appreciate all that they do for young wrestlers,” Abdou added. “We are super excited to have yet another Port Alberni grad wearing the SFU colors.”

Maher is joining a long line of Alberni wrestlers who continued their careers at SFU, including brothers Aaron and Nolan Badovinac, Yorgo and Alexis Roumanis, Maureen (Messenger) Miller, Ashlea McManus, Alberni Valley Wrestling Club president James Messenger and long-time Alberni District Secondary School head coach John McDonald.

Maher brings with her a plethora of talent, an unassailable work ethic and strong leadership skills, says McDonald.

“Paige is an outstanding athlete whose skillset and values fit those of the SFU culture,” said McDonald. “I am confident that Paige will have a lot of success at the university level and am excited to see her follow the footsteps of many Alberni alumni before her. Let the tradition continue!”

Port AlberniWrestling