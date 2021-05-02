Three-time provincial champion Paige Maher will be wrestling at Simon Fraser University this fall. (SUBMITTED PHOTO)

Three-time provincial champion Paige Maher will be wrestling at Simon Fraser University this fall. (SUBMITTED PHOTO)

Port Alberni’s Paige Maher commits to wrestling team at Simon Fraser University

Maher is a three-time BC Provincial Champion and current Canadian National Champion

A Port Alberni wrestler has committed to the Simon Fraser University (SFU) wrestling team.

Paige Maher has committed to the SFU Women’s Wrestling Team starting in the fall of 2021.

Maher is a three-time BC Provincial Champion and current Canadian National Champion (69 kg) and has represented Canada internationally as a member of the Cadet National Team.

READ MORE: Port Alberni wrestler earns national champion title

Maher will be joining an SFU women’s team that is headed by Olympian Justin Abdou, current national team member Justina Di Stasio and Hall of Fame coach Mike Jones.

“We are very excited to have Paige join our program,” said Abdou. “She was at the top of our recruiting list and we are honored that she has chosen SFU. We think that she will make an immediate impact at the University level.

“We have a long-standing relationship with the Port Alberni wrestling club and appreciate all that they do for young wrestlers,” Abdou added. “We are super excited to have yet another Port Alberni grad wearing the SFU colors.”

Maher is joining a long line of Alberni wrestlers who continued their careers at SFU, including brothers Aaron and Nolan Badovinac, Yorgo and Alexis Roumanis, Maureen (Messenger) Miller, Ashlea McManus, Alberni Valley Wrestling Club president James Messenger and long-time Alberni District Secondary School head coach John McDonald.

Maher brings with her a plethora of talent, an unassailable work ethic and strong leadership skills, says McDonald.

“Paige is an outstanding athlete whose skillset and values fit those of the SFU culture,” said McDonald. “I am confident that Paige will have a lot of success at the university level and am excited to see her follow the footsteps of many Alberni alumni before her. Let the tradition continue!”

Port AlberniWrestling

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Jake Virtanen steps down as host of Abbotsford charity golf tournament

Just Posted

Three-time provincial champion Paige Maher will be wrestling at Simon Fraser University this fall. (SUBMITTED PHOTO)
Port Alberni’s Paige Maher commits to wrestling team at Simon Fraser University

Maher is a three-time BC Provincial Champion and current Canadian National Champion

Alberni Valley Bulldogs defenceman Ryan Nause fires a shot at the Cowichan goal. The shot ended up becoming Nause’s first BCHL goal. (ELENA RARDON / ALBERNI VALLEY NEWS)
BCHL: Point streak ends for Alberni Valley Bulldogs with loss against Cowichan

This marks the first time the Bulldogs have lost in regulation since April 11

Radio disc jockey Phil Barter started with CJAV at the age of 14 years, in 1948. He later provided colour commentary on basketball games called by Jim Robson, who became famous for calling Vancouver Canucks NHL games. CJAV, now 93.3 PEAK FM, celebrates its 75th anniversary in 2021. The Alberni Valley Museum’s digital archives contain 24,000 photos of Alberni Valley life spanning more than a century. Find them online at https://portalberni.pastperfectonline.com. (PHOTO PN15905 COURTESY ALBERNI VALLEY MUSEUM)
LOOK BACK: 75 years of radio in the Alberni Valley

Take a peek at Alberni Valley history with the AV Museum

A Salish Sea Industrial crane operator removes a derelict sailboat off the shores of Cadboro Bay on Monday, Dec. 7, 2020. (Travis Paterson/News Staff)
Island landfills make deal to accept coastal clean-up material

Alberni Valley, west coast landfills will generate thousands in revenue with pilot project

Vi Mundy with her husband, Bob Mundy. (SUBMITTED PHOTO)
Ucluelet First Nation Elder shares her stories at women’s YakFest event

YakFest is scheduled for Monday, May 3

Emerging through a bed of snow Thursday, Grinder and Coola clawed their way out into the new season. (Grouse Mountain Resort)
VIDEO: Grouse grizzlies awake from months-long hibernation to signs of spring

Emerging through a tall bed of snow Thursday, Grinder and Coola clawed their way out into the new season

Abbotsford's Jake Virtanen has stepped down as the host of the Archway Charity Golf Tournament after recent sexual assault allegations came to light. (File photo)
Jake Virtanen steps down as host of Abbotsford charity golf tournament

Archway Community Services announces he will no longer be host of event after allegations

Every day, boxes of unsalable food gets donated from grocery stores, reducing the amount of food that goes to the landfill. Photo by Marc Kitteringham, Campbell River Mirror.
Keeping food out of Vancouver Island landfills just might save the planet

Food waste is a large contributor to greenhouse gas emissions, and it doesn’t have to be

Photo courtesy of IHIT.
IHIT: Body found in Hope identified as missing Port Moody woman

Trina Hunt, 48, disappeared on Jan. 18; homicide investigation now begins

Laurie Sakebow breaking into tears upon listening to the account of a dairy farm owner, where Sakebow was arrested by the Mission RCMP for being intoxicated. Patrick Penner / Mission Record.
Family confirms body found in Mission is missing son’s, IIO investigating

Brandon Sakebow picked up intoxicated by Mission RCMP shortly before disappearance in March 2020

The Vancouver Canucks have placed right-winger Jake Virtanen on leave following allegations of sexual misconduct. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
Canucks place Jake Virtanen on leave following sexual misconduct allegations

The team released a statement Saturday saying it ‘does not accept sexual misconduct of any kind and the claims as reported are being treated very seriously’

Michael Handley and his field assistant Alice take a look at the new issue of Canadian Geographic. Handley’s picture of a cougar won a reader vote to be on the cover. Photo: Submitted
‘An amazing encounter’: Kootenay photographer’s intimate hours with a cougar

Michael Handley’s picture is on the cover of Canadian Geographic

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

Abbotsford councillor Brenda Falk has joined the End the Lockdowns caucus, a group of politicians from across the country that believe the lockdowns placed on citizens by the government are worse than the COVID-19 virus. (File photo)
Lockdowns more harmful than COVID-19, claims B.C. councillor on hospital board

Coun. Brenda Falk has joined End the Lockdowns caucus, believes lockdowns long-term are worse than the virus

Most Read