Tournament took place April 29 to May 1

Port Alberni’s U16 lacrosse team picked up a bronze medal win at a tournament in Saanich over the weekend.

The Peninsula Warriors hosted their Tournament of Warriors from April 29 to May 1. The Alberni Valley Tyees picked up an 8-6 win over the host team to earn bronze.

Goal scorers for the Tyees were Declan Fines (3), Trevor Hodgson, Damien Winchester, Grady Spaven, Jordon Gauthier and Rhys Galloway.

