Christina Proteau of Port Alberni takes a shot during the final round of the 2019 Canadian Women’s Mid-Amateur & Senior Championship at Osoyoos Golf Club. (Chuck Russell/Golf Canada)

Proteau ties for third at Canadian women’s mid-amateur golf championships

Port Alberni golfer shoots final round of 73

Christina Proteau of Port Alberni tied for third at the Canadian Women’s Mid-Amateur Championships in Osoyoos, B.C. on Aug. 20.

Proteau shot a 73 in her final round (following rounds of 72 and 75, respectively) to tie at one-over-par 220 with Nonie Marler of Vancouver.

Judith Kyrinis of Thornhill, Ont., won the championship, converting a clutch up-and-down birdie on No. 18 for the win. She won the Mid-Amateur, Mid-Master and Senior titles this year. She won the same three championships in 2016.

Jackie Little of Procter, B.C., formerly of Port Alberni, won the Super Senior Championship.

Little didn’t play her best in the final on Aug. 20, but she still managed to comfortably defend the Super Senior Championship she won last year.

“That is the hardest I have had to work for an 81 in a long time,” Little said after her round.

She finished the event at 11-over par. That was five shots better than Ivy Steinberg of Stouffville, Ont., and Ruth Maxwell of Reno, Nev.

At age 61, Little knows every win now is a bonus.

“I have been complaining about how I have been hitting it and my husband says, well, remember, you are 61 now,” she said.

Previous story
CFL suspends Bombers’ Harris for two games for positive drug test

Just Posted

Tseshaht First Nation to hold healing event for former AIRS students

Alberni Indian Residential School closed 46 years ago, but painful memories still linger

Proteau ties for third at Canadian women’s mid-amateur golf championships

Port Alberni golfer shoots final round of 73

Second fire near Loon Lake extinguished quickly

BC Wildfire Services dealt with new blaze

Sproat Lake residents have more questions than answers over commercial cannabis

Sproat Lake residents want to know whether there is any way the… Continue reading

Youth suspected of vandalism return to clean up heritage rail cars in Port Alberni

Two youth accused of vandalizing a pair of heritage rail cars at… Continue reading

Provincial pot: The rocky road of regulation

In his second of three pieces, Nick Laba explores B.C.’s strict regulations on growing cannabis

B.C. youth found guilty of fatally stabbing his foster parents

Second-degree murder charges dismissed against then-17-year-old boy

Police should ensure officers have taken mandatory incident de-escalation training, inquest jury says

Coroner’s Inquest into 2015 fatal police shooting in Port Hardy concludes

Study shows calories from binge drinking equivalent to a double cheeseburger

University of Victoria researcher looks at the calories Canadian drinkers consume

B.C. youth centre to close in September due to ‘intoxication, bullying and vandalism

The Slocan centre will focus on making programming changes

Man arrested after woman, found unresponsive on B.C. highway, dies

RCMP have identified the victim, initial suspect taken into custody has been released

Uber to apply for ride-hailing licence in B.C., will operate in Lower Mainland

Uber joins Lyft in planning to operate in province

‘They want all that:’ Girls becoming more involved in gang violence in B.C.

Girls and women are not immune from gang violence in British Columbia’s Lower Mainland

‘Cougar’ spotted in Surrey actually a large domestic cat, police say

Conservation officers, RCMP respond to wooded area near elementary school following report

Most Read