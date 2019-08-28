Proteau ties for third at Canadian women’s mid-amateur golf championships

Christina Proteau of Port Alberni takes a shot during the final round of the 2019 Canadian Women’s Mid-Amateur & Senior Championship at Osoyoos Golf Club. (Chuck Russell/Golf Canada)

Christina Proteau of Port Alberni tied for third at the Canadian Women’s Mid-Amateur Championships in Osoyoos, B.C. on Aug. 20.

Proteau shot a 73 in her final round (following rounds of 72 and 75, respectively) to tie at one-over-par 220 with Nonie Marler of Vancouver.

Judith Kyrinis of Thornhill, Ont., won the championship, converting a clutch up-and-down birdie on No. 18 for the win. She won the Mid-Amateur, Mid-Master and Senior titles this year. She won the same three championships in 2016.

Jackie Little of Procter, B.C., formerly of Port Alberni, won the Super Senior Championship.

Little didn’t play her best in the final on Aug. 20, but she still managed to comfortably defend the Super Senior Championship she won last year.

“That is the hardest I have had to work for an 81 in a long time,” Little said after her round.

She finished the event at 11-over par. That was five shots better than Ivy Steinberg of Stouffville, Ont., and Ruth Maxwell of Reno, Nev.

At age 61, Little knows every win now is a bonus.

“I have been complaining about how I have been hitting it and my husband says, well, remember, you are 61 now,” she said.