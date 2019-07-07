Members of the Alberni Valley Blazers congratulate the Richmond Riptide after the Blazers beat the Riptide 9-7 in five innings on Friday, July 5 at the U14 ‘C’ girls’ provincial championships in Port Alberni, BC. SUSAN QUINN PHOTO

Provincial U14 C girls’ softball championships continue in Port Alberni

Host Alberni Valley Blazers play Sunday at 12:30 pm at Echo Fields

The Alberni Valley Blazers will play in the silver division playoffs in the final day of the U14 ‘C’ girls’ softball provincial championships in Port Alberni.

The Blazers finished regular round robin play in 13th place with a 1-3 record. They defeated Richmond Riptide 9-7 on Friday, July 5 for their lone win so far. The Blazers will play their first playoff game against the West Kootenay Rebels at 12:30 p.m. Sunday, July 7 at Echo Fields.

Other teams in the silver division include Peninsula Storm, the Riptide, Kamloops Vipers, North Shore Fire Balls and Cloverdale Classics.

In the top 8 double-knockout championship round, which began Saturday night, Peninsula Thunder—which finished first in the round robin with a 4-0 record— as well as the Mission Sliders, Ridge Meadows Stealers, West Side Outlaws, Quesnel Terrors, Delta Hurricanes, Abbotsford Wild and Burnaby Oakeys will battle it out for top honours in B.C.

Games run from 10:30 a.m. until the gold medal game at 4:30 p.m. at Echo Fields on Roger Street. Members of the public are encouraged to come out and cheer on the teams.

For more coverage after the finals, go online to www.albernivalleynews.com.

Previous story
Rain doesn’t stop lawn bowling tournament in Port Alberni

Just Posted

Provincial U14 C girls’ softball championships continue in Port Alberni

Host Alberni Valley Blazers play Sunday at 12:30 pm at Echo Fields

Rain doesn’t stop lawn bowling tournament in Port Alberni

Men’s and Women’s pairs compete

Mainstage weekend plays make a point in one act

North Shore, Peace River zones next to present in Port Alberni theatre

Nanaimo Theatre Group kicks off Theatre BC Mainstage on July 5

Bring tissues to watch new adaptation of The Diary of Anne Frank

Does Port Alberni have enough child care spaces?

The ACRD is developing a regional child care plan and wants to hear from parents, providers

VIDEO: World’s largest grizzly bear sanctuary sees first set of safe triplet cubs in 13 years

Prince Rupert tourists voyaged to Khutzeymateen Grizzly Bear Sanctuary and got a special surprise

Single on game’s final play gives B.C. Lions 18-17 win over Argos

Leos manage first victory of CFL season; Toronto remains winless

Twin bear cubs rescued after mom killed in hit and run on Highway 1

Rescue involved a passerby, Hope Mountain Black Bear Committee members, and conservation officers

B.C. dog thought to have been killed by raccoons found alive by Good Samaritan

City of Trail will be posting warning signs about aggressive raccoons near Gyro Park

B.C. father haunted by ‘nightmares’ of daughter’s violent murder in 100 Mile House

Supreme Court Justice hears submissions for sentencing in Michael Martel case

Southern California jolted by biggest quake in 20 years

The 7.1-magnitude quake struck at 8:19 p.m. Friday and was centred 18 kilometres from Ridgecrest

Plans to save threatened B.C. caribou on hold as NDP mends fences

Environmental groups said they cheered April’s draft agreement to protect caribou from the threat of extinction

Report: Kawhi Leonard to leave Raptors, sign with L.A. Clippers

Won and done: Toronto wins NBA title, loses superstar

VIDEO: Rescued fur seal released in Ucluelet

Employees of Mowi salmon farm near Hardwicke Island saw animal floating sideways and unable to dive

Most Read