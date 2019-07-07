Provincial U14 C girls’ softball championships continue in Port Alberni

Members of the Alberni Valley Blazers congratulate the Richmond Riptide after the Blazers beat the Riptide 9-7 in five innings on Friday, July 5 at the U14 ‘C’ girls’ provincial championships in Port Alberni, BC. SUSAN QUINN PHOTO

The Alberni Valley Blazers will play in the silver division playoffs in the final day of the U14 ‘C’ girls’ softball provincial championships in Port Alberni.

The Blazers finished regular round robin play in 13th place with a 1-3 record. They defeated Richmond Riptide 9-7 on Friday, July 5 for their lone win so far. The Blazers will play their first playoff game against the West Kootenay Rebels at 12:30 p.m. Sunday, July 7 at Echo Fields.

Other teams in the silver division include Peninsula Storm, the Riptide, Kamloops Vipers, North Shore Fire Balls and Cloverdale Classics.

In the top 8 double-knockout championship round, which began Saturday night, Peninsula Thunder—which finished first in the round robin with a 4-0 record— as well as the Mission Sliders, Ridge Meadows Stealers, West Side Outlaws, Quesnel Terrors, Delta Hurricanes, Abbotsford Wild and Burnaby Oakeys will battle it out for top honours in B.C.

Games run from 10:30 a.m. until the gold medal game at 4:30 p.m. at Echo Fields on Roger Street. Members of the public are encouraged to come out and cheer on the teams.

For more coverage after the finals, go online to www.albernivalleynews.com.