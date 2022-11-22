Qualicum team takes top prize at ladies bonspiel in Port Alberni

Lorraine Jeffries from Team Jefferies curls during the “B” event final on Sunday, Nov. 20. (ELENA RARDON / ALBERNI VALLEY NEWS)Lorraine Jeffries from Team Jefferies curls during the “B” event final on Sunday, Nov. 20. (ELENA RARDON / ALBERNI VALLEY NEWS)
Frances Eng curls a stone during the “C” event finals on Sunday, Nov. 20 (ELENA RARDON / ALBERNI VALLEY NEWS)Frances Eng curls a stone during the “C” event finals on Sunday, Nov. 20 (ELENA RARDON / ALBERNI VALLEY NEWS)
Team Jeffries of Port Alberni competes in the “B” event final on Sunday, Nov. 20. (ELENA RARDON / ALBERNI VALLEY NEWS)Team Jeffries of Port Alberni competes in the “B” event final on Sunday, Nov. 20. (ELENA RARDON / ALBERNI VALLEY NEWS)

The Alberni Valley Curling Club hosted their annual Tim Hortons Ladies Bonspiel last weekend.

In the “A” event, Team Diack from Qualicum won over Team Sloan from Port Alberni. In the “B” event, Team Baker from Courtenay won over the Jeffries rink from Port Alberni, and the “C” event went to the Eng Team over the Weber Team, both from Port Alberni.

The event had a “pajama party” theme, with a Saturday banquet and Sunday breakfast.

Next up, the curling club will be hosting its men’s bonspiel from Feb. 10-12 and a mixed bonspiel from March 17-19. For more information or for registration, visit the club’s website at www.albernicurling.com.

Port Alberni

Previous story
VIDEO: B.C.’s Joel Waterman is playing for Canada at the World Cup

Just Posted

Lorraine Jeffries from Team Jefferies curls during the “B” event final on Sunday, Nov. 20. (ELENA RARDON / ALBERNI VALLEY NEWS)
Qualicum team takes top prize at ladies bonspiel in Port Alberni

The Alberni-Clayoquot Regional District office is located in Port Alberni. NEWS FILE PHOTO
Cherry Creek will be headed to the polls for byelection

Alberni Valley News journalist Elena Rardon won second place in the Canadian Community Newspaper Association (CCNA) sports photo category for 2021 with this photo of Nina Ney laughing as she surfs a particularly big wave during the Female Intermediate wake surf competition at Sproat Lake on Aug. 8, 2021. (ELENA RARDON / ALBERNI VALLEY NEWS)
Alberni Valley News wins several industry awards fromn CCNA for 2020 and 2021

Lon Miles Baseball Field in Port Alberni is located at Klitsa Park on Compton Road. (ELENA RARDON / ALBERNI VALLEY NEWS)
City of Port Alberni ponders user fees for fields