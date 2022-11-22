Qualicum team takes top prize at ladies bonspiel in Port Alberni

Lorraine Jeffries from Team Jefferies curls during the “B” event final on Sunday, Nov. 20. (ELENA RARDON / ALBERNI VALLEY NEWS) Frances Eng curls a stone during the “C” event finals on Sunday, Nov. 20 (ELENA RARDON / ALBERNI VALLEY NEWS) Team Jeffries of Port Alberni competes in the “B” event final on Sunday, Nov. 20. (ELENA RARDON / ALBERNI VALLEY NEWS)

The Alberni Valley Curling Club hosted their annual Tim Hortons Ladies Bonspiel last weekend.

In the “A” event, Team Diack from Qualicum won over Team Sloan from Port Alberni. In the “B” event, Team Baker from Courtenay won over the Jeffries rink from Port Alberni, and the “C” event went to the Eng Team over the Weber Team, both from Port Alberni.

The event had a “pajama party” theme, with a Saturday banquet and Sunday breakfast.

Next up, the curling club will be hosting its men’s bonspiel from Feb. 10-12 and a mixed bonspiel from March 17-19. For more information or for registration, visit the club’s website at www.albernicurling.com.

