A pair of trucks kick up some dust during off-road drag races on Sunday, May 29. (ELENA RARDON / ALBERNI VALLEY NEWS) A pair of street-legal trucks compete in the drag races during off-road racing on Sunday, May 29. (ELENA RARDON / ALBERNI VALLEY NEWS) Two trucks go head-to-head in the drag races during off-road racing action on Sunday, May 29. (ELENA RARDON / ALBERNI VALLEY NEWS)

Island Offroad Racing has kicked off a new season at Alberni Motorsports Park.

The action started on Saturday, May 28 with obstacles, followed by a team relay event. On Sunday, racers took part in the sand drags, followed by a wheel to wheel racing event.

This was the offroad racing event of 2022, but Alberni Motorsports Park has a full slate of races planned for the 2022 season.

The next racing event will take place on June 25 and 26. Alberni Motorsports Park is located on Trill Pit Road.

