Rain doesn’t stop lawn bowling tournament in Port Alberni

SONJA DRINKWATER

SPECIAL TO THE NEWS

A recent two-day Men’s and Ladies’ Pairs Lawn Bowling Tournament in Port Alberni had 60 participants—12 of them from Port Alberni.

The tournament was held on Wednesday, June 26 and Thursday, June 27, with participants travelling from Courtenay, Parksville, Qualicum and Nanaimo. The heavy rain on Thursday morning didn’t deter the players. As luck would have it, it was the women who had to play in the rain, and it dried just in time for the men.

First place for the ladies went to Kate Wilson and Louise Norman of Parksville. Second place went to Frances Tester and Kathleen Hewitt of Nanaimo, and third place went to Sandi Mitchell and Lynn Britz of Parksville.

First place for the men went to Rick Dolley and Ken Bucyk from Parksville. Second place went to Dean Thompson and John Wilson of Qualicum, and third went to Rick Quibell and John Randall of Nanaimo.

John Charley of NexGen Hearing sponsors this tournament, which is one of the most popular on the Island.

Next, Port Alberni will be hosting the Senior Women’s Triples Provincials on July 30 to Aug. 1. Spectators are always welcome.

Kate Wilson and Louise Norman of Parksville took first place in the Ladies’ Pairs. SUBMITTED PHOTO