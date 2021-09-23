Rain makes for wet and muddy weekend at Alberni Motorsports Park

A vehicle plows through a mud puddle during off-roading action at Alberni Motorsports Park on Saturday, Sept. 18. (ELENA RARDON / ALBERNI VALLEY NEWS)A vehicle plows through a mud puddle during off-roading action at Alberni Motorsports Park on Saturday, Sept. 18. (ELENA RARDON / ALBERNI VALLEY NEWS)
Vehicles kick up mud during off-roading action at Alberni Motorsports Park on Saturday, Sept. 18. (ELENA RARDON / ALBERNI VALLEY NEWS)Vehicles kick up mud during off-roading action at Alberni Motorsports Park on Saturday, Sept. 18. (ELENA RARDON / ALBERNI VALLEY NEWS)
A vehicle flies over a hill in the obstacle course during off-roading action at Alberni Motorsports Park on Saturday, Sept. 18. (ELENA RARDON / ALBERNI VALLEY NEWS)A vehicle flies over a hill in the obstacle course during off-roading action at Alberni Motorsports Park on Saturday, Sept. 18. (ELENA RARDON / ALBERNI VALLEY NEWS)

A rainstorm in Port Alberni last week made the conditions wet and muddy at Alberni Motorsports Park just in time for a weekend of offroad racing.

Island Offroad Racing hosted a two-day event on Saturday, Sept. 18 and Sunday, Sept. 19 with obstacle courses, relays and races.

Another event will take place at Alberni Motorsports Park on Saturday, Oct. 2 and Sunday, Oct. 3. Racing starts at 1 p.m. on Saturday and noon on Sunday. Admission is free on Saturday and $5 on Sunday. Alberni Motorsports Park is located on Trill Pit Road (off of McCoy Lake Road).

carsPort Alberni

Previous story
West Shore Wave: Pacific FC shoots past Cavalry FC to Canadian Championship semis

Just Posted

Forestry is still an important resource industry for the province of British Columbia. (PHOTO COURTESY ABCFP)
FORESTRY WEEK: Island Wood Industries forum comes to Alberni Valley

A vehicle plows through a mud puddle during off-roading action at Alberni Motorsports Park on Saturday, Sept. 18. (ELENA RARDON / ALBERNI VALLEY NEWS)
Rain makes for wet and muddy weekend at Alberni Motorsports Park

Forest professionals are an integral part of the health of B.C.’s publicly managed forests, says the CEO of the Association of BC Forest Professionals. (SUBMITTED PHOTO)
FORESTRY WEEK: Field is not just about trees, it’s about people too

The letters “A.W. Neill” were removed from a Port Alberni elementary school on Sept. 8, 2021. The new name, Tsuma-as, will go up on Sept. 29. (ELENA RARDON / ALBERNI VALLEY NEWS)
Former A.W. Neill School to formally receive new name Sept. 29