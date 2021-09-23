Rain makes for wet and muddy weekend at Alberni Motorsports Park

A vehicle plows through a mud puddle during off-roading action at Alberni Motorsports Park on Saturday, Sept. 18. (ELENA RARDON / ALBERNI VALLEY NEWS) Vehicles kick up mud during off-roading action at Alberni Motorsports Park on Saturday, Sept. 18. (ELENA RARDON / ALBERNI VALLEY NEWS) A vehicle flies over a hill in the obstacle course during off-roading action at Alberni Motorsports Park on Saturday, Sept. 18. (ELENA RARDON / ALBERNI VALLEY NEWS)

A rainstorm in Port Alberni last week made the conditions wet and muddy at Alberni Motorsports Park just in time for a weekend of offroad racing.

Island Offroad Racing hosted a two-day event on Saturday, Sept. 18 and Sunday, Sept. 19 with obstacle courses, relays and races.

Another event will take place at Alberni Motorsports Park on Saturday, Oct. 2 and Sunday, Oct. 3. Racing starts at 1 p.m. on Saturday and noon on Sunday. Admission is free on Saturday and $5 on Sunday. Alberni Motorsports Park is located on Trill Pit Road (off of McCoy Lake Road).

