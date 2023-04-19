Ringette association brings new sport to Port Alberni

From left to right: Kelly Krol, Gabrielle Krol, Kathryn Houlihan (with Hannah Houlihan) and Stephanie Linning are ready for a “Come Try Ringette” session at the Alberni Valley Multiplex on Sunday, April 23. (ELENA RARDON / Alberni Valley News)

It’s a fast-paced sport that takes place on ice skates. You might be thinking of hockey, but a group of athletes in Port Alberni is hoping to introduce people to a very different sport: ringette.

Kelly Krol, Kathryn Houlihan and Stephanie Linning of the new Alberni Valley Ringette Association are bringing the sport to Port Alberni with a “Come Try Ringette” session at the Alberni Valley Multiplex on Sunday, April 23. This is a free event open to everyone aged four and up, with any level of experience on the ice.

Ringette was invented in Canada in 1963. Although it draws parallels to hockey because it takes place on the ice, Linning says the rules are more closely based on basketball and lacrosse than hockey. It is a mostly non-contact sport where the objective is to shoot a ring into the opponent’s goal net, using a long, straight stick with a tapered end and a drag-tip. Although the sport was started for girls, it has since become a co-ed sport.

Ringette involves a 30-second shot clock, which Krol says makes the game fast-paced and strategic.

“It’s a very fast game,” added Houlihan. “There are no breakaways. It’s a team-based sport.”

“So there are no hotshots,” Krol added with a laugh.

Krol has never played ringette before, but her daughter, Gabrielle, plays with the Comox Valley Ringette Association and even travelled to provincials with them.

“There’s no one in between Comox and Victoria,” she explained. “So often Comox has to play themselves. We’ve been getting a lot of interest from players in Parksville and Nanaimo who are looking for something closer.”

Houlihan and Linning both have experience playing ringette on a provincial and even national level. Houlihan, originally from Alberta, started out as a figure skater before transitioning to ringette as a child. She played ringette all through high school and university, even transitioning to coaching the sport.

“I absolutely love skating,” said Houlihan. “Ringette just adds that extra element of hand-eye coordination and a team sport. It’s a total win.”

Linning grew up in New Brunswick and started playing ringette when she was just six years old. She continued to play throughout college, and even helped to form a club team at St. Francis Xavier University—a club that is still active today.

Linning says she loves the passion of ringette.

“We enjoy the quickness of the game,” she said. “It has a lot of finesse to it. It taught me a lot of life skills growing up.”

“It gets in your blood and integrates into all aspects of your life,” added Houlihan.

Two Comox Valley Ringette teams will also host a mini-scrimmage on Sunday at 11:20 a.m., so Krol urges people to come out and watch the game, even if they don’t necessarily want to try playing it.

“Even if you just want to come out and watch,” she said.

The “Come Try Ringette” session runs from 10 a.m. to noon, but participants are asked to arrive a little early to get equipment on. A limited amount of helmets and skates will be available at no charge, but players are encouraged to bring their own.

To pre-register for the event, visit www.cometryringette.ca.

