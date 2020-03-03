Rainbow Lanes executive members Donna Hadley, left, Jim Silver and Larry Cross, right, present Rick Wiseman, second from right, with a cheque for $2,300 after Wiseman won the League Bowlers’ Strike It Rich pot on Feb. 3. (SUBMITTED PHOTO)

Rookie bowler ‘strikes it rich’ at Port Alberni bowling alley

Strike it Rich has only been claimed twice before at Rainbow Lanes

Rookie bowler Rick Wiseman won the League Bowlers “Strike it Rich” Pot during Monday Night League on Feb. 3.

It’s been quite the first year of bowling for Wiseman at Rainbow Lanes. The Strike it Rich has only been accomplished twice in the past 16 years at the Port Alberni bowling facility.

In order to win the Strike it Rich pot, a bowler needs to pay the weekly fee and then bowl the required strikes in the order that they are listed on the Strike it Rich board. When bowling for the sixth strike, Wiseman said he was nervous at the time but took the approach that whatever happens, happens.

As soon as the ball left his hand, he thought ‘that felt pretty good,’ and proceeded to take out the sixth strike.

For his first year bowling, Wiseman said he’s hooked. He won $2,300 for the pot.

Rick Wiseman celebrates his League Bowlers Strike It Rich won on Feb. 3 at Rainbow Lanes in Port Alberni. (SUBMITTED PHOTO)

