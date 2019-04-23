Ruel rules on Easter Sunday at Alberni Golf Course

BY GERRY FAGAN

Special to the News

We had 32 members on the course for Alberni Golf Course’s men’s club on Sunday, not bad considering the Easter Bunny was out and about! This week’s event was an open day of golf.

Leading the way on the gross side was Tyler Ruel shooting 75, second low gross went to Cory Nielson carding a 76, next with 78 was Colin Hamilton, followed by Joe Henri coming in with 81. On the net side, winning by retrogression with 67 was Bill Barrett, also with 67 was Darrell Vanos, next was Don Grill with 68 winning by retrogression over Dave Mann, who also shot 68.

The closest to the pin winners were, Sam Parhar on No. 2, Joe Henri on No. 4. No one managed to hit No. 13. Tyler Ruel was closest to the pin on No. 17. For the charity closest to the pin on the second shot on No. 6 was Matt Mesic.

There was one draw this week: congratulations go out to Phil Anker, who was the winner of a gift card through the generosity of Cypress Restaurant. We thank Chances RimRock (where the Cypress is located) very much for their support.

All prizes can be picked up in the Alberni Golf Course pro shop.

Next week is an open day with the best net and best gross up for grabs. The four closest to the pin, plus the money pots will all be in play.