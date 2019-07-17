New England Revolution’s Juan Agudelo, left, and Vancouver Whitecaps’ Jake Nerwinski, right, vie for control of the ball during the first half of an MLS soccer match, Wednesday, July 17, 2019, in Foxborough, Mass. (AP Photo/Steven Senne)

Sagging Whitecaps crushed 4-0 by New England

Vancouver drops fourth straight MLS contest

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. — Diego Fagundez, Carles Gil and Teal Bunbury scored during a late eight-minute stretch and the New England Revolution beat the Vancouver Whitecaps 4-0 on Wednesday night.

New England (7-8-6) extended its undefeated streak to nine matches — the club’s longest stretch without a defeat since the start of the 2015 season. Vancouver (4-10-8) fell for the fourth consecutive game.

Gustavo Bou highlighted the first half with a one-touch finish of a corner kick in his MLS debut to give New England a 1-0 lead just before halftime.

Fagundez made it 2-0 in the 82nd minute by heading home Cristian Penilla’s cross for his first goal of the season. It moved him into a tie for second on New England’s career goal-scoring list. Gil added a goal four minutes later with a shot from the edge of the 18-yard box and Bunbury scored from close range for his seventh goal in eight games.

READ MORE: Whitecaps’ spiral continues with 3-0 loss to Sporting KC

THE ASSOCIATED PRESS

