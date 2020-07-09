Savard prevails with best gross score at Alberni Golf Club

The Alberni Golf Course has re-opened with some new rules for spring and summer 2020. (PHOTO COURTESY AGC)

BY GERRY FAGAN

Special to the News

In Men’s Club action at Alberni Golf Course on Sunday, July 5, 2020, Mike Savard came through with the game of the day.

Savard shot a gross 70—great game, Mike. Ted Stewart was second with 73, and third low gross was recorded by Tyer Ruel, who came in with 74.

On the net side it was Don McGowan with 69, Murry Hawkness, Cal Davies, Darrell VanOs, all carding 70. Then came the group of Jack Sparks, Dalton Moore, Fred Fredrickson and Jacques Giovetti all recording 71.

The draw for sleeves of balls were Ron Scholtie, Steve Pointon, Jack Sparks and Chris Owen.

Next Sunday, July 12 there will be the waltz, sponsored by Schill Insurance Co. This event is a four-man team competition. You play your own ball right through the entire 18 holes.

The format is as follows, Hole No. 1 you count the lowest net, on the second hole you count the two lowest nets, hole No. 3 you count your three best nets. Repeat that sequence until all 18 holes are complete.

The usual money pot will be up for grabs; the cost is $10 per player.

Please register in your own group by 2 p.m. on Saturday, July 11. Tee times on Sunday start at 7:30 a.m. and run to 11 a.m.

GolfPort Alberni