Savard takes game of the day at Alberni golf club

46 men teed it up for the Stableford competition

GERRY FAGAN

SPECIAL TO THE NEWS

In Men’s Club action on Sunday, 46 men teed it up for the Stableford competition. Many thanks to Dorothy Clarkstone and Matthew Dearin Notary Public for their generous contribution to the day. We would like to welcome back Art Hubert, Brian Douillard, Jacques Giovetti and Mark Anderson to the Sunday morning golf after a couple of years’ absence.

The game of the day belonged to Mike Savard, shooting a gross 75. Second low gross was Kyle Luchinski, carding 76. Taking third low gross was Chad Wutke, coming in with 78.

On the net side it was Bill Barrett coming first with 41 points. Second place was recorded by Darrell Van Os and Gary McLeod, each with 40 points. Next was Bill Bjornson with 38 points. Sam Parhar and John Panagrot each had 37 points, Ron Barker and Ken Fong each had 36 points and Lloyd Fairley and Brent Tall each came in with 35 points. The final prizes were awarded to Brian Tall, Jim Proteau, Cory Nielsen, Vic Carlton and Al Wright, all recording 34 points.

Closest to the pin winners were Bill Barrett on No. 2, Joe Henri on No. 4, Lloyd Fairley on No. 13 and Colin Hamilton on No. 17. The charity closest to the pin on No. 7 was won by Chad Wutke.

Next Sunday, June 2 is the Twin Travel computer-picked Scramble, hosted by Cathy Ferster and staff of Twin Travel and Cruises. Please register in the Pro Shop no later than 2 p.m. on Saturday, June 1 and be sure to include your handicap. There will be an 8 a.m. shotgun start.

