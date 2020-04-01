Scotiabank helps hockey at home

Alberni Valley Minor Hockey Association peewee hockey players accept a cheque for $1,000 from Scotiabank as part of a nationwide hockey sponsorship. (SUSAN QUINN/ Alberni Valley News)

Players and coaches from two of Port Alberni’s peewee house league hockey teams gathered in Scotiabank’s lounge area to talk hockey earlier this year, and to thank the bank for its support.

Port Alberni’s Scotiabank made another $1,000 donation as part of its annual hockey sponsorship.

“Scotiabank recognizes how hockey can bring families together, and that’s very important to us,” branch manager Crystal Knudsen said.

Every Scotiabank branch across Canada traditionally donates $1,000 to minor hockey, leaving it up to local hockey associations to decide how the money is used. Players received tuques, pucks and skate cleaner from Scotiabank as well.

“Scotiabank here (in Port Alberni) has been donating for at least 10 years,” Knudsen said.

This year’s donation went to help defray tournament costs, said AVMHA’s Sabrina Saran.

