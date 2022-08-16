Second annual Hogust Fishing Derby in Port Alberni draws a crowd

Kevin Causton, derby organizer (far left) stands with the first, second and third place winners: Nick Mrus, Steve Schroeder and Brad Jasken. (SONJA DRINKWATER / Special to the News) Ryshard Pouliot with his 21-pounder caught on Sunday. (SONJA DRINKWATER / Special to the News) Jerry Knadle with his two fish that he brought in just in time. (SONJA DRINKWATER / Special to the News) Jen McLean with her 16-pound fish. (SONJA DRINKWATER / Special to the News) Nick Mrus won first place with a 24.5 pound fish that he caught on Saturday. (SONJA DRINKWATER / Special to the News)

SONJA DRINKWATER

SPECIAL TO THE NEWS

Participants more than doubled in the second year of an August fishing derby that raises funds for the Pacific Salmon Foundation.

This was the second year that organizer Kevin Causton has hosted the two-day August fishing derby. He explained that August is the month when everyone goes fishing and the big fish are called hogs, which led him to combine the two words and call it the “Hogust Fishing Derby.”

Last year there were only 40 participants, while this year there were more than 150 tickets sold. Causton is hoping that next year there will be 300.

“This is just for people to have fun and fish,” he explained. “And I donate to the Pacific Salmon Foundation.”

First place on Sunday, Aug. 14 went to Nick Mrus for his 24.5-pound fish that was caught on a pink hoochie by the Wall. He also netted the $5,000 first place prize.

Second place went to last year’s winner, Steve Schroeder, for his 22.5-pound fish caught on anchovy with a moon jelly flasher and a purple teaser head. Last year it was a 23-pounder. He received $1,000. Third place went to Brad Jasken for his 21-pounder that he caught on a green head anchovy at Bells Bay. He received an Islander rod and reel combo.

Alberni Industrial Marine helped with ticket sales and donations of prizes for the participants in the derby. Trend Diesel, LB Woodchoppers and Gone Fishin’ also made contributions.

There were a lot of fish that came in the last few minutes of the 3 p.m. deadline on Sunday. Ryshard Pouliot also had a 21 pounder, but his was caught on Sunday whereas Jasken got his first on Saturday. Jerry Knadle came in with two fish weighing 15.5 and 16.5 pounds, while Jen McLean came in with a 16-pounder.

Port Alberni