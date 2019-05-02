Second week of Alberni spring basketball league sees close finishes

The second week of the Men’s Spring League concluded on Thursday, April 25 with a close finish and some strong individual performances mixed amongst some fierce competitive play. This week’s matchups pitted the Alberni Co-op (78) against LB Woodchoppers (68) and Italian Stallions (77) against the Dave Ralla team (76), coming off their bye-week. Ladybird Engraving was on the Week 2 bye.
Jayden Moss and Josh Hobbs led scoring for Co-op with 27 and 16 points, respectively. Woodchoppers scoring was led by two young guns, Trey Bell (21 pts) and Isaac Jack (15 pts).
Coby Felsman (31 pts) and Gredy Barney (25 pts) led the charge for the Stallions while Kieran Harding (22 pts) and Ian Samuel (14pts) led for Ralla.
Next games are scheduled for May 2 at the ADSS gym. At 6:30 p.m., Dave Ralla takes on LB Woodchoppers. At 7:30 p.m., Italian Stallions square off against Ladybird.