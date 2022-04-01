Skater Jamie Amos wins gold at FunSkate

A Port Alberni figure skater won gold at a recent competition in Victoria.

Skater Jamie Amos, who is also the assistant equipment manager for the BCHL’s Alberni Valley Bulldogs, skated in the Vancouver Island FunSkate Competition at the Archie Browning Sports Center in Victoria on March 20. The event drew 200 skaters from across all divisions.

Amos won gold for his Special Olympics routine, skating to “A Whole New World” from the Aladdin soundtrack.

Amos will now go on to compete in the provincial championships on April 2 in Parksville.

