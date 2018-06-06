Small flight made it out for men’s golf at Alberni Golf Course

Another Alberni Golf Course Men’s Club is in the books

BY GERRY FAGAN

Special to the News

Another Alberni Golf Course Men’s Club is in the books, under cloudy skies and cool temperatures. Where did our summer go?

The number was down a bit on Sunday, with only eight teams participating. Playing on the altered course proved interesting, with some relatively easy holes and some very difficult holes. Congratulations to the team of Jim Proteau, Steve White, Jack Sparks and Vic Carlton, who emerged the winner coming in with 63.

Next also with 63, losing by retrogression, was the foursome of Brian Tall, Sam Parhar, Dave Mann and Bob Vandermolen. Third with 64, was the foursome of Fred Fredrickson, Steve Pointon, Jerry White and Tylo Smith. In fourth place with 65 was the team of Preben Rasmussen, Brent Tall, Brent Stolth and Bill Morin, Also with 65, losing by retrogression were Mike Savard, Don McGowan, Bob Matlock and Don Grill.

In seventh place with 67 was the foursome of Colin Hamilton, Cal Davies, Darren VanDyk and Gary McLeod. Finally bringing up the rear also with 67 losing by retrogression was the not so awesome team of Cory Nielson, Wayne Johnstone, Bill Bjornson and Gerry Fagan.

Closest to the pin winners were Brian Tall on No. 2, Steve Pointon on No. 4, on a shortened No.12 it was Preben Rasmussen, Preben also had the closest to the pin on No. 13.

Many thanks to Pacific Chevrolet for their contribution to the day!

Next Sunday, June 10 is the roll-the-dice competition, sponsored by Dieverts Roofing. This is a four-man team event. All players roll the dice, you all tee off, then use the drive of the person who rolls the highest number. After that you scramble until you hole out. Please register with your own foursome or as a single by 2 p.m. on June 9. There will be a shotgun start at 8 a.m..

June 16–17 is the West Coast Amateur. Please register in the pro shop.

Most Read