Snow doesn’t deter Alberni Men’s Club

The first Men’s night will be on Thursday, April 19

GERRY FAGAN

SPECIAL TO THE NEWS

There was a cool wind on the links this past Sunday; it even snowed for about 15 minutes. The course was in good shape as the second Men’s Club of 2018 became history.

Winning first low gross was Fearless Fred Fredrickson, carding a smooth 74. Second low gross was won by the wondering Ted Stewart, firing 75. The third low gross of 82 was captured by Matt Mesic. On the net side, Tyler Ruel led the pack shooting 67, followed in second place with 69 by Chris Owen. Owen won by retrogression over Bill Morin, who also carded 69. In fourth place, shooting 71, was Darrel Van Os The final net prize goes to Speedy Jerry White, coming in with 72.

Closest to the pins were recorded by Bill Morin on No. 2 and Don Grill on No. 4, who also collected $25 for charity closest to the pin. On No. 13 was Tyler Ruel, who also cashed in on No. 17. The mystery hole this week was No. 14. Preben Rasmussen had the only net birdie, which was good for $25.

The first Men’s night will be on Thursday, April 19. Please register in the Pro Shop for the 5:30 p.m. shotgun start. Next week is another open day, with the best net and best gross up for grabs. The usual closest to the pin and money pots will also be in play. The shotgun will be 9 a.m. for two more weeks, then we will be starting at 8:30 a.m. for a couple of weeks.

