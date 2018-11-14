Soccer dream comes true for young Port Alberni players

AVYSA’s development team takes to the pitch with VIU Mariners

Alberni Valley development soccer players join the VIU Mariners university soccer team in a joint team photo. SUBMITTED PHOTO

BY NATASHA MAYES

Special to the News

Every kid dreams of having the chance to step on the field, stage, or into the spotlight and play the game they love with their idol. This dream came true for the Alberni Valley Youth Soccer Association’s (AVYSA) development team on Oct. 20.

The team, coached by Travis Cross, was invited to the VIU Mariners soccer game and were asked to join the varsity team on the field. Our youth ran out onto the pitch with the players, sang the Canadian national anthem and were included in the team huddle.

During half time, the development players scrimmaged at centre field with the fans cheering them on. At one point, development players were joined by members of the VIU team on the pitch. Port Alberni’s youth played hard with huge smiles on their faces at all times.

All in all, it was an exciting experience and memorable day for the Alberni Valley’s youth soccer players.

